Historic Virginia fire tower on Piney Mountain in Appomattox to be restored: 'History is phenomenal'

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. — Appomattox is known worldwide as the place where the American Civil War ended.

But for David Christian, the county goes beyond U.S. history.

Generations of his ancestors have stewarded 450 acres there since 1808, and many are buried in a family cemetery on the property.

"It has been a family cemetery for a couple of hundred years," Christian said. "I think it is important for people to know their heritage and where they came from. I feel a strong attachment and pull to this place."

His property is also home to a rare relic — Piney Mountain, the highest point of land in Appomattox County, and an 88-foot fire tower that has stood there since 1938.

"The views are spectacular. You can see the Peaks of Otter from here," Christian said.

WTVR David Christian

The tower was built by the Civilian Conservation Corps. Foresters used it to search for smoke from its perch.

"They would have used it between the 30's and 90's for fire lookout," said Krissy Reynolds, chapter head of the Virginia and West Virginia Forest Fire Lookout Association. "This was the one stop shop for making sure that a state forest or a town didn't burn down."

Christian said the tower played a vital role in protecting the region's economy and communities.

"The lumber business was a big part of the history of Virginia so a lookout like this would have stopped anything from happening to businesses homes and towns and railroad towns nearby. They were invaluable during their heyday," Christian said.

No one knows Piney Mountain's fire tower better than Rick Butler, a former forester who spent 33 years climbing its 109 stairs.

Butler said the solitary nature of the job suited him.

"I am sort of a loner anyway. As a forester you don't have that many people to talk to. Just the trees," Butler said.

WTVR Rick Butler

Inside the tower, visitors find an original map table and yellowing log books that serve as a time capsule of the tower's working days.

"The fire tower operators were making about $4.20 an hour," Butler said.

Butler retired in June 2022 as the tower's last employee. He said the landmark still holds a powerful pull.

"The adrenaline rush never goes away," Butler said. "I was worried about it when I retired. I figured it would be gone. I'm just really happy it is still here. It is a monument. Everyone in the county sees it."

At its peak, about 150 fire towers like this one dotted Virginia's landscape. Today, only about 50 still exist.

That number shrinks every year because of technology and liability concerns.

"The structures themselves each one of them are different," Reynolds said. "Losing any one of them is a real big deal."

WTVR

"I think they are of great historical value whether or not we are using for fire watching," Reynolds said.

Christian has committed to restoring the Appomattox landmark rather than demolishing it.

"The history here is phenomenal," Christian said.

"I'm super grateful that he decided to keep it and take it on and preserve it," Reynolds said.

"It has been an educational journey for me," Christian said. "This thing will be here for quite a while."

Reynolds said the tower stands as a tribute to those who once kept watch from its heights.

"It is such a testament to the fire watchers who climbed up them every single day and made logs and kept their neighbors and livelihood safe," Reynolds said.

Watch Greg McQuade's stories on CBS 6 and WTVR.com. If you know someone Greg should profile, email him at greg.mcquade@wtvr.com.

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