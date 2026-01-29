New facility will provide homeless veterans their own apartment

RICHMOND, Va. — Construction is nearly complete on a new facility that will provide 50 homeless veterans with micro-apartments and support services.

Liberation Veterans Services' Veterans Village, which is located on the campus of Liberation Church and Liberation Thrift, is set to open within the next month.

The new complex will replace the current location on Hull Street in Richmond. That facility featured shared bathrooms and bedrooms, and at Veterans Village, every veteran will have their own private space.

In addition to the private units, the space features a communal dining hall and kitchen.

In light of the recent pedestrian deaths in Richmond, Liberation Veterans Services has installed a new ADA-compliant pedestrian pathway that will allow veterans to get to and from Midlothian Turnpike’s bus stop safely since many of these veterans have reduced mobility, according to president and CEO Jay Patrick.

"Many people don't know the average age of a homeless veteran is 58 years old," said Patrick. "Some of them are in wheelchairs, and they aren't very mobile, so they can't react to traffic like some of us can. And so we want to do everything that we can to make them safe, so this new ADA pathway is going to ensure that."

These 50 apartments are part of phase 1, and eventually Liberation Veterans Services hopes to provide 20 permanent housing units on this campus for veterans.

Community members are able to sign up to host meals for these veterans at the new location, so if you’re interested in giving back at the new facility, click here.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube