'Big brother' gets no jail time in connection to Adam Oakes' hazing-related VCU fraternity death

RICHMOND, Va. — One of the 11 men charged in connection to the death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University freshman, Adam Oakes, was handed a two-year jail sentence on Tuesday, with both years suspended.

Andrew White, 23, plead guilty to unlawful hazing and purchasing alcohol for a minor back in December. Both charges were misdemeanors. He was given 12 months for each charge, but won't spend any of that time behind bars.

In addition to his suspended sentence, White must complete supervised probation and participate in a "restorative justice program" with the Oakes family.

The restorative justice program will be a mediated meeting between the Oakes family and White, with no lawyers, where they can ask him questions about what happened the night Oakes died.

The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney said this has only been used a few times in the city.

White also has to complete 100 hours of community service, and take part in five anti-hazing presentations with the “Love Like Adam" foundation — a nonprofit established in honor of Oakes.

WTVR Andrew White (wearing mask) seen leaving court on March 1, 2022 after receiving a two-year sentence in connection to the death of 19-year-old Virginia Commonwealth University freshman, Adam Oakes.

Oakes was an underground pledge in the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity.

White was Oakes' "big brother" in the fraternity, and was responsible for him during the night of his death in February 2021, according to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Alison Martin.

Oakes was found dead on the dining room floor of an off-campus house on February, 27, 2021. His blood alcohol content levels were almost at .42 at the time of his death, according to prosecutors.

His cause of death was determined to be alcohol poisoning by the Medical Examiner's Office.

So far, White is the only person charged that has pleaded guilty. He gave no comment when he left court with his family on Tuesday.

The Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney's office said there are still pending charges against the other 10 active fraternity brothers.

