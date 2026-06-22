New tool helps Alzheimer's families find clinical trials

RICHMOND, Va. — A new tool aims to help families caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease by making it easier to find treatments and programs.

The Alzheimer's Disease Registry Initiative, known as ADRI, is a virtual research platform that connects people with Alzheimer's or dementia and their caregivers to researchers. The goal is to match patients with clinical trials to accelerate breakthroughs in Alzheimer's treatment.

Founder Indu Navar launched EverythingAD after previously starting EverythingALS following the loss of her husband to Lou Gehrig's disease.

She created the platform to help the more than 7 million people nationwide living with dementia and Alzheimer's.

To get started, families can visit the EverythingAD website and complete a 30-minute assessment.

The platform will then work to match users with a clinical trial based on their stage of the disease. An AI chat tool is also available for users to ask questions and check eligibility for trials. Even if someone is not eligible at the time, the platform will continue to follow up as new trials become available.

Navar said the urgency behind the platform goes beyond any single family.

"This problem is not going to go away. And if we don't really do something about it, this will continue and it will get worse in generation after generation. Our tagline now is let's make Alzheimer's be forgotten, you know, in this generation, so we need to come up with a cure."

So far, EverythingAD has connected with around 1,000 families.

For more information, visit everythingad.org.

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