Allianz Amphitheater adds AC, reduces lawn capacity after Richmond fan feedback

RICHMOND, Va. — Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront made changes ahead of its second concert season after fans shared feedback during the venue's 2025 debut year.

The 7,500-capacity amphitheater has added air conditioning to its restrooms and reduced lawn capacity.

Those changes address the two most consistent concerns raised by concertgoers during the venue's inaugural season that ran from June through October 2025.

"We're always listening to fan feedback and using those insights to improve the fan experience," said Rebecca Street, general manager of Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront.

The restroom improvements tackle what became one of the most vocal complaints.

During the summer months, fans frequently cited uncomfortable restrooms as a major detractor from their concert experience.

The lawn capacity reduction was in response to overcrowding issues that made some shows feel "oversold," according to fan feedback collected throughout the 2025 season.

Street indicated in previous reporting that the lawn held approximately 4,000 people, though she declined to specify the exact reduction amount.

"We've reduced the lawn capacity to improve the experience for fans," Street said.

The venue also expanded on-site accessible parking options and enhanced its local drink offerings, adding Richmond-based beers such as Triple Crossing Falcon Smash and Hardywood Richmond Lager to the menu. Starr Hill Northern Lights and Bold Rock Apple Hard Cider, two additional Virginia beverages, will also be available.

Watch this interview from Dec. 2025

An important message from Allianz Amphitheater

Behind the scenes, the venue expanded artist and production spaces in an effort to attract major touring acts.

Additional details about venue improvements are expected to emerge when Allianz hosts a media tour later this month.

The amphitheater welcomed nearly 200,000 fans across more than 30 shows in 2025.

More than half of those attendees came from outside the Richmond region, according to venue officials.

The 2026 season launches Wednesday with Alabama Shakes, followed by 22 additional confirmed shows through October, including Sting, The Strokes, The Black Keys, and Chris Stapleton.

The venue has drawn praise from both fans and artists.

Street noted that several performers, including Rob Thomas, arrived early to explore Richmond's downtown scene.

"We've heard a lot of positive feedback from fans around the overall experience at Allianz Amphitheater, particularly when it comes to how easy the venue is to navigate, strong sightlines, and the atmosphere along the riverfront," Street said. "This is a city where live music is part of the culture, and we’re excited to carry that momentum into 2026."

The amphitheater continues to partner with the City of Richmond on traffic management, addressing another concern raised during the inaugural season about parking and congestion around the downtown venue.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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