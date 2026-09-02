Chesterfield pub shooting charges dismissed over speedy trial

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County judge has dismissed all eight charges against a man accused of opening fire inside Shamrock Pub and injuring 5 people — ruling his right to a speedy trial was violated.

Kalvon Turner spent more than 18 months in jail after his arrest on Feb. 13, 2025 — just weeks after the Jan. 26 shooting. He was never granted bond and never went to trial.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 show two jury trials were scheduled during the more than 18 months Turner remained behind bars.

The first was set for Feb. 18 and 19, 2026, but never got underway. On the day the trial was set to begin, the Commonwealth asked for a continuance, telling the judge a witness had undergone emergency surgery, had an open wound, and was taking narcotic pain medication.

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The judge moved the trial to Sept. 2 and 3.

But on Tuesday — just one day before that trial was set to begin — the defense asked the judge to dismiss all charges.

The argument centered on that surgery. After receiving 758 pages of medical records, Turner's attorney Gregory Sheldon argued the witness's procedure was not an emergency.

Sheldon pointed to the records, saying the procedure took less than an hour, the witness was discharged in under a day, had no activity restrictions, and was prescribed oxycodone only as a backup to Tylenol and ibuprofen.

Sheldon argued the delay meant Turner's right to a speedy trial had been violated.

The Commonwealth disagreed. Prosecutors said the procedure was not an "elective surgery" — it was to remove a bullet fragment from the January 2025 shooting, a fragment that had burst through the witness's skin more than a year after the shooting.

The judge ultimately sided with Turner's defense. All eight charges were dismissed, including 4 counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Sheldon told CBS 6 the case was dismissed "with prejudice," which prevents the same charges from being refiled.

Sheldon also said the Commonwealth announced in court that it intends to appeal the judge's ruling. He told CBS 6 it is "fairly uncommon for a case to be dismissed based on a statutory speedy trial argument," calling this a "fairly unusual set of circumstances."

I reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney about the judge's ruling. A spokesperson responded saying there may be continued litigation on this matter, so they will not be able to comment at this time.

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