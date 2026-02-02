Virginia State Police seek hit-and-run driver who killed man outside Aldi Distribution Center

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police is asking for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver accused of killing a man outside the Aldi Distribution Center on Route 1 in Dinwiddie County.

The fatal crash occurred Friday evening just before 9 p.m. along the 6500 block of Route 1, also known as Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie County.

Police say 75-year-old Linwood Earl Williams of Snow Hill, North Carolina, got out of his tractor-trailer, which was second from the front in a line of trucks waiting to turn left into the Aldi Distribution Center. Williams walked back to a semi parked behind him and was talking with that driver when he was struck by a vehicle heading north on Route 1.

The vehicle that struck Williams did not stop, according to state police.

Williams was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

While state police don't have a description of the vehicle, they believe it sustained damage to the front end.

For some who live and work in the area, this latest fatal crash is cause for concern.

"It just doesn't make any sense to me that they wouldn't stop and call the police and try to help the person out," Ben Underwood said.

"It's a sad story that people did something and just left the scene like that, you know?" Jerry Browder said. "I mean, I just can't see what people are thinking about."

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run crash is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.