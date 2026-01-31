Troopers ID 75-year-old man killed in Route 1 hit-and-run crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Troopers are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 75-year-old North Carolina man along Route 1 in Dinwiddie County on Friday night.

Troopers were called to the 6500 block of Boydton Plank Road at 8:50 p.m. for a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Linwood Earl Williams, of Snow Hill, North Carolina, had gotten out of his vehicle, which was stopped in the turn lane leading into the Aldi Distribution Center, officials said.

"While speaking with the driver of a tractor-trailer stopped behind him, Williams was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling northbound on Route 1," troopers said.

Williams, who officials said was standing in the road, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Officials said they do not yet have a description of the hit-and-run driver's vehicle.

Troopers urged anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information related to the suspect vehicle to contact Virginia State Police at #77 on a cellphone or 804-750- 8758.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.