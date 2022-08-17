Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.

Al Demond McNeil, 39, was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office, the city's police department said in a news release.

Police had previously announced charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony against McNeil.

The 2-year-old boy, who has not been identified, died Saturday, days after being injured. Officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Wednesday night found the child inside his home with a life-threatening injury, according to police. The department hasn't released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The case is not listed in online court records and it wasn't immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.