Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man charged in Virginia boy's killing in custody, police say

Portsmouth Police
Posted at 12:47 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 12:47:43-04

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Virginia man wanted in connection with the recent shooting death of a toddler has turned himself in to law enforcement, police said Monday.

Al Demond McNeil, 39, was in the custody of the Portsmouth Sheriff's Office, the city's police department said in a news release.

Police had previously announced charges of second-degree murder, use of a firearm and shooting in the commission of a felony against McNeil.

The 2-year-old boy, who has not been identified, died Saturday, days after being injured. Officers responding to a report of a gunshot wound on Wednesday night found the child inside his home with a life-threatening injury, according to police. The department hasn't released details of the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

The case is not listed in online court records and it wasn't immediately clear whether McNeil had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

📱 Trending on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News App

River search continues for man near Hopewell bridge Cyclist faces a long road to recovery after crash that killed her friend Richmond chief 'absolutely' certain police stopped July 4 mass shooting Closing Virginia's organ donation racial gap: 'People die waiting' He chose preservation over profit to protect this historic Henrico farm This former Richmond deputy is on a mission to help youth move forward

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone