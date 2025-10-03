80-year-old woman with dementia who walked out of St. Mary's Hospital found safe, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A missing 80-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen walking out of St. Mary's Hospital on Friday morning has been found safe, according to officials.

Henrico Police said Adelia Gaitan Leon, who is considered a missing endangered person, was last seen inside St. Mary's Hospital heading outdoors towards Bremo Road just after 11:15 a.m.

A surveillance photo showed the 80-year-old wearing a blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and a gray hat.

Officers were called about her disappearance around 11:55 a.m., officials said.

Police said in an email around 2:20 p.m. that Leon had been "safely located."

"We thank the community for their assistance," police said.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.