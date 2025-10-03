Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

80-year-old woman with dementia who walked out of St. Mary's Hospital found safe, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Friday, Oct. 3, 2025
Adelia Gaitan Leon
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A missing 80-year-old woman with dementia who was last seen walking out of St. Mary's Hospital on Friday morning has been found safe, according to officials.

Henrico Police said Adelia Gaitan Leon, who is considered a missing endangered person, was last seen inside St. Mary's Hospital heading outdoors towards Bremo Road just after 11:15 a.m.

A surveillance photo showed the 80-year-old wearing a blue zip-up jacket, blue jeans and a gray hat.

Officers were called about her disappearance around 11:55 a.m., officials said.

Police said in an email around 2:20 p.m. that Leon had been "safely located."

"We thank the community for their assistance," police said.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights Our coldest morning in 124 days yields to a warmer weekend Chesterfield firefighter receives Bronze Star Medal for Helene rescue mission Charles City police searching for suspect in attempted murder Scott's Addition getting first ER with Henrico Doctors' Hospital project

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone