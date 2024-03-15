Great food, energy, and drinks keep people coming back to Aces Sports Lounge in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Located in the heart of Shockoe Bottom, Aces Sports Lounge is known throughout Richmond for its electric atmosphere.

Aces Sports Lounge is one of more than 30 Richmond-area restaurants involved with the annual Richmond Black Restaurant Experience.

"It’s always an exciting time for not only Aces Sports Lounge but all participating Black businesses," Oshane Thomas, with Aces, said. "Whether it’s a Black business that has been around for a while or new, blossoming Black business in the city to get the exposure that they not only need but deserve."

From Karaoke nights to Sunday brunch, Thomas said Aces delivers a good time and food to anyone who walks in the door.

"Do come in with open mind, open bellies, big smiles and we’ll return the favor with those smiles on our faces and we’ll be happy to serve you," he said.

Owner Lachan Toran said she started Aces Sports Lounge to provide a place to watch sports, listen to music, and eat!

"We make everything fresh, it’s from scratch, you’ll think you're at home and grandma is cooking in the kitchen," employee Brett Hall said.

Customers we spoke with recommend the wings.

