AAA warns drivers about extreme heat dangers ahead of Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. — Extreme heat is posing serious risks to drivers, passengers and vehicles ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and AAA is urging everyone to take precautions before hitting the road.

An average of 37 children die in overheated cars every year. AAA is asking drivers to never leave a child or pet alone in a parked vehicle, even for one minute. Drivers should always check the back seat before leaving the car. Placing something like a phone in the back seat can serve as a reminder.

High temperatures can also damage vehicles. AAA warns that extreme heat can ruin car batteries and cause tires to blow out. Excessive heat also strains the cooling system, which can lead to engine damage. Rescue crews are already responding to a surge in calls for dead batteries and overheated engines this week.

Drivers are urged to check their tires, monitor their car's fluids, and call 911 if they ever see a child or pet left alone in a vehicle.

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