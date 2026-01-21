Florida tractor-trailer driver pleads guilty in I-295 homicide case

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver from Florida pleaded guilty to his charges in connection to a homicide on Interstate 295 southbound in January 2025.

The victim, Silvio Sobrinho, 58, of Revere, Massachusetts, was also driving a tractor-trailer in the left lane of I-295 when he was hit by a tractor-trailer driven by Tony Ray Williams, 55, of Fort Pierce, Florida.

The impact forced Sobrinho's tractor-trailer off the roadway, where it hit a guardrail before coming to a stop. Sobrinho was then found dead with a gunshot wound.

Williams pleaded guilty to murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He was sentenced to a total of 48 years in prison, which is the maximum sentence.

“The Virginia State Police remain committed to holding violent offenders accountable and pursuing justice for victims and their families,” said Captain Brien Frey. “We appreciate the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners throughout this investigation.”

Email tributes or memories of Silvio Sobrinho to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube