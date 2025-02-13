Crime Insider: Tractor-trailer driver arrested in connection to road rage shooting on Virginia interstate

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested after a deadly shooting along Interstate 295 that Crime Insider sources say stemmed from road rage.

The shooting happened on Jan. 31 at 9:30 p.m. Silvio Sobrinho, 58, of Revere, Massachusetts, was found dead at the scene with a gunshot wound.

A news release from the Virginia State Police says the investigation revealed that Sobrinho's tractor-trailer was in the left lane when it was struck by a tractor-trailer traveling in the center lane. The impact forced Sobrinho's vehicle off the roadway where it hit a metal guardrail and came to a stop.

Several bullet holes were discovered on the passenger side of Sobrinho's tractor-trailer.

Tony Ray Williams, 55, of Fort Pierce, Florida, is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"The Virginia State Police is committed to ensuring the safety of the public across the Commonwealth, investigating major incidents, and seeking justice for those affected by tragic events. Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Richmond Field Office would like to thank the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Fort Pierce Police in Department in Florida for their assistance with this investigation," said Capt. Brien Frey.

The shooting and crash are still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 804-750-8758, #77 from a cell phone, or email bci.81@vsp.virginia.gov.

