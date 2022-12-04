Christmas parade serves as a ray of light after Chesapeake Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Rotary Club held its annual Christmas Parade full of floats, music and holiday cheer on Saturday.

" I just think it's a good way to bring everybody together," one person said.

Some bystanders said they were thankful for this positive event after the tragedy at the Sam's Circle Walmart on Nov. 22. They said it's a ray of light in a time of darkness.

"None of us have gone minutes without thinking of everyone who passed," said Danielle, who was watching the parade which has been a tradition for 39 years in Chesapeake.

This year's theme is "Lights, Cameras, Christmas."

"This has been a tradition for us each year to come out this year," said Jen, a parade attendee.

Chairs filled the sidewalks on Battlefield Boulevard as people watched the parade down the street.

"I come for the band and see the floats because when the bands come out and play it really brings the crowd alive. The Christmas music, the lights, everything" said Michelle Stevens, of Chesapeake.

All of the city's high school bands, marching floats and first responders were all were there to spread Christmas joy.

Civic leaders made appearances including Congressman Bobby Scott, Congresswoman-elect Jen Kiggans and Mayor Rick West.

With 140 vendors in the parade, the president of the Chesapeake Rotary Club, Anthony Draper, said the funds made will go towards helping those in need.

"Chesapeake Rotary Club redistributes thousands of dollars back to the Chesapeake community. Such events have been a Christmas dinner for children" said Draper.