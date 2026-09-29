$12,000 gift honors Richmond teacher and helps put books in children’s hands

RICHMOND, Va. — As the 2026 “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign approaches its September 30 close, a donation in memory of a Richmond teacher has helped the campaign surpass its goal.

George Carter, who runs the Sickle Cell Association of Richmond, handed a $12,000 check to CBS6 anchor GeNienne Samuels on Monday in honor of his late wife, Shirley Golden-Carter. She taught third grade at Blackwell and George Mason elementary schools in Richmond.

Carter said he knew Shirley would want to help children build libraries of their own. His gift will help put thousands of books in children’s hands while honoring the work she devoted her life to doing.

GeNienne first met Carter while reporting a story about sickle cell disease several years ago.

Watch previous coverage: Meet the man helping community members living with Sickle Cell Disease

Meet the man helping community members living with Sickle Cell Disease

This time, they connected over Shirley’s legacy — and a gift that will carry her love of learning to more children.

The “If You Give a Child a Book” campaign closes September 30, 2026.



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