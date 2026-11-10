1 in 5 people experiencing homelessness in Richmond region is 60 or older, report finds

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Older adults are making up a growing share of people experiencing homelessness in the Richmond region, with rising housing costs and a shortage of affordable housing creating additional challenges for those living on fixed incomes.

A new community event Tuesday aims to bring more attention to the issue through a documentary screening and discussion with local housing and community leaders.

The Partnership for Positive Aging is hosting a screening of No Place to Grow Old on Tuesday, Nov. 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen on Mountain Road. The event is sponsored by Genworth and you’re encouraged to register.

The 48-minute documentary, produced by Humans for Housing, follows older adults experiencing homelessness in Portland, Oregon. Organizers say the challenges highlighted in the film reflect issues communities are facing across the country, including Central Virginia.

According to Homeward's July 2026 Point-in-Time count, 613 people were experiencing homelessness in the Richmond region. About one in five were age 60 or older. Of those older adults, 62% reported having a disability, while 60% said they take three or more medications.

Melissa Andrews, president and CEO of LeadingAge Virginia, said the growing affordability crisis is making it increasingly difficult for older adults to maintain stable housing.

"With the affordability crisis that we're living in, which is for all, we're seeing a huge increase in older adult homelessness," Andrews said. "And that is through no fault of their own."

Andrews said rising rents, utility costs and other expenses are forcing some older adults to make difficult decisions about basic necessities.

"People are having to make decisions between gas and medicine, or food and medicine," she said.

The lack of affordable housing is another major obstacle. Andrews said waitlists for some affordable housing providers can stretch as long as 10 years, leaving older adults with few options.

She said homelessness can affect people who have spent their entire lives working, raising families and contributing to their communities.

"I think that we have to remember that these are not people who did anything wrong. It was just the circumstances of life that ended up putting them on the street," Andrews said.

Andrews said she hopes Tuesday's event will help humanize the issue and encourage more collaboration among organizations, community leaders and lawmakers.

She also wants elected officials to look at existing programs that are helping people find housing and consider ways to expand those efforts.

"Advocacy is storytelling, and so this event next Tuesday is all about telling the story of older adults in our region," Andrews said.

Following the documentary, a panel discussion will focus on factors contributing to older adult homelessness in Central Virginia, efforts already underway to address the problem and opportunities for greater collaboration.

Panelists include:



Tovah Garnett, Better Housing Coalition

Matthew Tucker, CARITAS

Lee Housholder, project

Susan Hallett, Bob and Anna Lou Schaberg Foundation

Choice East, Homeward

The Partnership for Positive Aging is convened by PositiveAge, the foundation of LeadingAge Virginia, in collaboration with the SPAN Center, the Area Agency on Aging serving Richmond and seven surrounding counties.

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