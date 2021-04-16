1 dead, 7 hospitalized after three-alarm house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- One person is dead and seven others have been injured after a three-alarm house fire in North Chesterfield early Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 9900 block of Glass Road just after midnight, according to Chesterfield County fire officials.

When firefighters arrived, they were told multiple people were trapped inside the two-story home and went into rescue mode, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS Lt. Kenny Mitchell.

A second and third alarm were called due to the fact of the amount of people trapped inside.

The seven people who were injured were transported to the hospital, but officials have not provided any more information about their individual conditions.

Officials did say some of those injured were children.

Witnesses said they saw firefighters perform CPR on one individual, as well as pull a boy from the burning home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials said they do not expect foul play.

