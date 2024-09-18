He says he'd 'be very hesitant' to attend concert at Richmond venue after back-to-back cancellations

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond music lovers are concerned after three concerts scheduled to take place at the Virginia Credit Union Live! venue have been moved or canceled over the past week.

This comes after a Tuesday night Peter Frampton show was axed hours before the artist was set to go on stage.

Frampton posted on his social media, writing that the show was canceled due to “unforeseen circumstances."

A representative at the ticket office told CBS 6 it appeared the concert was officially canceled sometime after noon on Tuesday.

Metal band Megadeth's Sunday afternoon concertwas also canceled just two hours before doors were scheduled to open to fans.

The venue's website now shows their show on Friday for the band 'Nothing More' will no longer be held as scheduled. Its show will now be held at The National, according to their website.

Ticketholders like Dennis Petfield called the situation sad and unfortunate. He said he didn’t receive an email notification but instead learned of the cancellation from social media.

“I don’t think it’s the greatest on their part. If they are going to cancel it they should put out a reason why other than 'unforeseen circumstances,'" Petfield said.

Petfield says he was hoping to cross the Peter Frampton concert off his bucket list. However, he now says he will now be calling on the concert venue to be more transparent to ticketholders after the last minute cancellation.

“I’d be very hesitant to attend another concert there," he said.

Neither Frampton, Megadeth nor Virginia Credit Union LIVE! have made public statements about why the concerts were canceled after multiple requests for comments.

A message on Virginia Credit Union LIVE said that refunds would be available for the concerts through the box office or the original method of purchase.

The artist's social media posts are encouraging ticketholders to attend their concerts at other venues.

