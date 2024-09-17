What's going on at Virginia Credit Union Live!? Peter Frampton cancels concert after Megadeth did the same

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A second concert scheduled at Virginia Credit Union Live! in eastern Henrico County has been canceled hours before showtime this week.

A message on the Virginia Credit Union Live! website indicated Tuesday night's Peter Frampton concert was canceled and refunds were available to ticketholders.

A representative at the ticket office told CBS 6 it appeared the concert was officially canceled sometime after Noon on Tuesday.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our show tonight at Virginia Credit Union LIVE has been cancelled," a post on Frampton's Facebook page read. "We apologize for the inconvenience. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

"Oh no! Drove from Florida for this show!" a man named Tony posted under Frampton's social media update.

But just how unforeseen the circumstances surrounding Frampton's concert cancelation are remain to be seen.

On Monday night, a CBS 6 viewer forwarded an email to the newsroom that indicated volunteers were no longer needed at the venue because the concert was canceled.

CBS 6 is still working to verify the email's authenticity.

Provided to WTVR

Legendary thrash metal band Megadeth made a similar post on Sunday afternoon when its concert at the same venue near Richmond Raceway was canceled about two hours before doors were scheduled to open to fans.

Members of Megadeth were spotted in Richmond the morning of the band's Sunday show.

Neither the band(s) nor the venue has made public statements about why the concerts were canceled.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.