Why did Megadeth cancel a concert hours before taking the stage in Virginia? CBS 6 is working to find out.

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fans of the thrash metal band Megadeth were both shocked and disappointed Sunday afternoon when the band abruptly announced its concert at Virginia Credit Union Live in Henrico was not going to happen.

"Due to unexpected and unpredictable circumstances, our show TONIGHT, Sunday, September 15th, in Richmond, Virginia, has been canceled and will not be rescheduled," the band posted on social media.

The announcement was posted around two hours before the venue was scheduled to open to fans, some of whom traveled from out of state to see the legendary act.

To add to the confusion, the venue initially posted the cancellation announcement on its social media channels, then deleted the post.

The venue later shared the band's post of the announcement.

"That's crazy. We volunteer there for our organization and some people had already gotten to the venue before it was announced," Ashley Jamison commented under the CBS 6 Facebook post on the topic.

"Just drove by on my way back home and unfortunately, people were still pulling up to the big concert canceled sign," April Steeley added.

Megadeth did not elaborate in its post about the nature of the "unexpected and unpredictable circumstances" that led to the concert's cancellation and has not yet released additional details.

Virginia Credit Union Live fits around 6,000 fans and Megadeth tickets were still available for purchase the morning of the show.

CBS 6 is working to get answers from concert promoters.

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Dave Mustaine of Megadeth performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Megadeth performed concerts Friday in Bethel, New York, and Saturday on Long Island, New York without incident.

Both New York venues are larger than the one in Richmond.

There has been no announcement on the status of Megadeth's September 17 concert in Cincinnati.

Peter Frampton is scheduled to perform at Virginia Credit Union Live on Tuesday.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Megadeth concert at Virginia Credit Union Live via AXS online, by phone, or in person at the venue box office can get their money back.

"We deeply regret this cancellation and hope to see you at another venue soon," Megadeth's cancellation message concluded.

This is a developing story. Were you planning to see Megadeth in Richmond? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.