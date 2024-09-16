Megadeth canceled the big rock concert but did grab brunch while in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- When thrash metal band Megadeth abruptly canceled their concert Sunday night in Richmond, it wasn't because band members were not already in town.

Megadeth has not officially said why it called off Sunday's show just a few hours before doors were to open to fans at Virginia Credit Union Live in Henrico County.

In a social media post, the band cited "unexpected and unpredictable circumstances" for the cancellations.

For a moment,Juan More Taco owner Maria Martin feared she played a role in the cancellations.

Sunday morning, some regular Juan More taco customers brought Megadeth drummer Dirk Verbeuren in for Sunday brunch.

The customers are friends with the drummer.

Martin told CBS 6 that when she learned of the cancellation, she called her regular customers to confirm Verbeuren was feeling OK after his meal.

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Dirk Verbeuren, from left, David Ellefson and Kiko Loureiro arrive at Universal Music Group's 2017 Grammy After Party at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for UMG/AP Images)

He was, allowing Martin to breathe a sigh of relief.

CBS 6 is working to confirm the reason(s) Sunday night's concert was called off.

Virginia Credit Union Live fits around 6,000 fans and Megadeth tickets were still available for purchase the morning of the show.

Megadeth performed concerts Friday in Bethel, New York, and Saturday on Long Island, New York without incident.

Megadeth is scheduled to perform again on September 17 in Cincinnati.

Peter Frampton is scheduled to perform at Virginia Credit Union Live on Tuesday.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Megadeth concert at Virginia Credit Union Live via AXS online, by phone, or in person at the venue box office can get their money back.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.