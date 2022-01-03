Watch
Storm prompts VDH to close community vaccination centers

Winter storm extends holiday vacation for some Virginia students
Richmond Raceway vaccine clinic
Posted at 7:00 PM, Jan 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-02 19:01:44-05

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health says it’s closing all of its community vaccination centers because of bad weather.

The department said in a news release that the centers will be closed Monday because some areas of Virginia are expected to see several inches of snow.

The centers offer first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccines along with booster shots.

People who already have appointments at one of the centers will be notified of the cancellation.

They can visit the department’s website to reschedule. VDH said it made the decision out of an abundance of caution.

MassVaccinationClinicRichmondRaceway.jpg
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

