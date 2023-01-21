Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Getting COVID and other virus at same time: Young children are most impacted by 'tripledemic,' study finds

With warnings all winter about a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, a new study released Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, suggests young children are the ones impacted the most.
td.jpeg
Posted at 9:15 AM, Jan 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-21 09:15:36-05

NEW YORK — With warnings all winter about a so-called “tripledemic” of COVID-19, RSV and the flu, a new study released Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics, suggests young children are the ones impacted the most.

CDC researchers analyzed data on 4,372 children who were hospitalized with COVID. They found that children under age five, who tested positive for a second virus, such as a cold, were significantly more likely to receive increased oxygen support, or be admitted to the intensive care unit. Also, children under age two who also had RSV, were twice as likely to have severe respiratory illness compared to those without RSV.

“Young children haven't had the experience of these viruses that we older folks have had,’ said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “It stands to reason that they may get hit a little bit harder and get a little sicker.”

The CDC says flu and RSV cases have started to decline among the entire U.S. population in most areas, but COVID cases are on the rise compared to the fall.

“The winter is not over, those viruses are still out there,” warned Dr. Schaffner. “Let's continue to take good precautions.”

Health experts say those precautions include making sure young children are vaccinated against COVID and the flu, as well as frequent hand washing.

The study found that detection of more than one respiratory virus was rare in the first year of the pandemic, but it increased later when the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID became the dominant strains.

MassVaccinationClinicRichmondRaceway.jpg
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 18%; new cases down 34% last week First COVID-19 case in US was diagnosed three years ago Next COVID variant will likely be found in airplane wastewater Virginia COVID hospitalizations down 15% this week CDC Map: Much of Metro Richmond shifts to medium; masks urged for 16 localities COVID-19 deaths increasing as it remains a leading cause of death Physical therapy helping to treat long COVID County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate is 23%; new cases down 6% last week

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.