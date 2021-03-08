First case of South African COVID variant reported in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first case of the South African COVID-19 variant, known as B.1.351, has been confirmed in Central Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).

This newly-confirmed case brings the total number of South African variant cases in Virginia to 11, said VDH.

The adult who has been infected in Central Virginia with this variant had no history of travel during the exposure period, according to VDH.

This announcement comes less than a week after VDH said the variant had been discovered in Northwest Virginia as well.

VDH also noted there is a total of 31 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, also referred to as the United Kingdom (U.K.) variant, in the state.

These variants are known to be more contagious, but are not associated with more severeness of the disease, according to the CDC.

