Nearly 700 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations up 6%

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on COVID-19 boosters and addresses concerns surrounding the flu season this fall.
Posted at 7:20 PM, Oct 28, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 484 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 455 (+29) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 469 Friday. That is down 6 from 475 last Friday. That number was 494 the previous Friday and 541 the week before that.

Additionally, nearly 700 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 125,620 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 124,948 (+672) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,189 (+81 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: 7-day positivity rate drops to 8.7%; new cases up 5% last week

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
