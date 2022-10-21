Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 500 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 3%

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on COVID-19 boosters and addresses concerns surrounding the flu season this fall.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 2:18 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 14:18:19-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 455 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 472 (-17) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 475 Friday. That is down 19 from 494 last Friday. That number was 541 the previous Friday and 579 the week before that.

Additionally, nearly 500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 124,948 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 124,450 (+498) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,108 (+76 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: 7-day positivity rate drops to 9.8%; new cases up 1% last week

VHHA10212022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 9.8% States, not CDC, set school vaccine requirements COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths Advocates think federal government's long COVID plan falls short Richmond Public Schools makes masks optional following low transmission levels Doctors seeing certain long COVID symptoms among children CDC Map: 7 Central Virginia localities are now medium; much of state remains low US clears updated COVID boosters for kids as young as 5 County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 9.9%

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.