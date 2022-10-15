Watch Now
500+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 13%

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on COVID-19 boosters and addresses concerns surrounding the flu season this fall.
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 472 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 543 (-71) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 494 Friday. That is down 47 from 541 last Friday. That number was 579 the previous Friday and 638 the week before that.

Additionally, more than 500 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 124,450 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 123,928 (+522) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 22,032 (+75 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

