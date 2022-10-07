Watch Now
630+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 3%

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on COVID-19 boosters and addresses concerns surrounding the flu season this fall.
Posted at 11:06 AM, Oct 07, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 543 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 559 (-16) last Thursday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 541 Friday. That is down 38 from 579 last Thursday. That number was 638 the previous Friday and 702 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 630 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 123,928 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 123,297 (+631) patients from last Thursday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 21,957 (+91 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

