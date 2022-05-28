Watch
660+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations increase 22%

Richmond news and weather update for Friday, May 27
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 8:15 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 08:15:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased roughly 22% over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 523 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 429 (+94) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat 484 Friday. That is up 92 from 392 last Friday. That number was 280 the previous Friday and 201 the Sunday before that. (The association has switched to Monday-Friday reporting instead of Monday-Sunday.)

Additionally, more than 660 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 109,862 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 109,196 (+666) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,330 (+21 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases up 2% this week; 73.7% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

VHHA05272022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

