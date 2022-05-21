380+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations increase 24%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased roughly 24% over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 429 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 325 (+104) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat 392 Friday. That is up 112 from 280 last Friday. That number was 201 the previous Sunday and 184 the Sunday before that. (The association has switched to Monday-Friday reporting this week versus Monday-Sunday.)

Additionally, more than 380 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 108,812 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 108,812 (+384) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,315 (+37 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.