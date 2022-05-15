Watch
330+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations increase 30%

'Adjust and remain flexible,' urges official with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts amid COVID uptick
Posted at 9:31 AM, May 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-15 09:31:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased roughly 30% over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 325 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 250 (+75) last Sunday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat 280 Friday. (The association switch to Monday-Friday reporting this week versus Monday-Sunday.) That is up 79 from 201 last Sunday. That number was 184 the previous week and 170 the Sunday before that.

Additionally, more than 330 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 108,812 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 108,474 (+338) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,315 (+37 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

