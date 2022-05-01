Watch
260 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations decrease 5%

Posted at 9:14 AM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 09:23:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased 5% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 167 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 176 (-9) last Sunday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 184 as of Sunday. That is up 14 from 170 last Sunday. That number was 150 the previous week and 222 the Sunday before that.

Additionally, 260 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 108,198 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 107,938 (+260) patients from last Sunday's update. More than 20,236 (+112 from last Sunday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA05012022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

