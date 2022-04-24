230+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations increase 23%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased 23% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 176 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 143 (+33) last Sunday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 170 as of Sunday. That is up 20 from

150 last Sunday. That number was 222 the previous week and 273 the Sunday before that.

Additionally, more than 230 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 107,938 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 107,707 (+231) patients from last Sunday's update. More than 20,022 (+322 from last Sunday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

RELATED: New COVID cases dropped 28% last week; 73.1% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.