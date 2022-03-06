Watch
875+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 36%

New York City and Los Angeles are lifting some of their strictest COVID-19 prevention measures as officials in big cities around the U.S. push for a return to normalcy after two grueling years of the pandemic. New York City, which has had the nation’s toughest COVID-19 safety protocols, will do away with several of its mandates next week, including required masking in public schools and vaccination requirements at restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues, the mayor announced Friday. On the other side of the country, residents in Los Angeles County were no longer required as of Friday to wear masks at restaurants, bars, gyms, shops and other businesses.
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 06, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 36% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 691 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 940 (-249) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 642 (-235 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 49 (-14) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 792 as of Sunday. That is down 269 from 1,061 last Sunday.

Additionally, more than 875 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 104,933 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 104,057 (+876) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

