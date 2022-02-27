Watch
1,100+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 26%

Americans who have been clamoring for an end to mask-wearing have welcomed new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It says healthy people in most areas of the country can safely stop wearing masks. But others remain wary that the pandemic could throw a new curveball.
Posted at 1:22 PM, Feb 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-27 13:22:13-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 26% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 940 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 1,270 (-330) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 877 (-285 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 63 (-45) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 1,061 as of Sunday. That is down 430 from 1,491 last Sunday.

Additionally, more than 1,100 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 104,057 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 102,951 (+1,106) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

