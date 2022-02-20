1,200+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 25%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 25% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 1,270 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 1,700 (-430) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 1,162 (-437 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 108 (+7) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 1,491 as of Sunday. That is down 505 from 1,996 last Sunday. Previous average COVID hospitalizations were 2,636 on Feb. 13, 3,352 on Jan. 30, 3,827 on Jan. 23, 3,837 on Jan. 16, 3,118 on Jan. 9 and 2,082 on Jan. 2.

Additionally, more than 1,200 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 102,951 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 101,670 (+1,281) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.