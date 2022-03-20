Watch
430+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 13%

Drugmaker Moderna has asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a fourth shot of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose for all adults. The request Thursday is broader than rival pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s request earlier this week for the regulator to approve a booster shot for all seniors. In a press release, the company says its request for approval for all adults was made “to provide flexibility” to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and medical providers to determine the “appropriate use” of a second booster dose of the mRNA vaccine, “including for those at higher risk of COVID-19 due to age or comorbidities.”
Posted at 8:41 AM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 08:41:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped nearly 13% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 399 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 457 (-58) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 351(-61 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 48 (+3) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 434 as of Sunday. That is down 113 from 547 last Sunday and down 358 from 792 the prior Sunday.

Additionally, more than 430 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 105,993 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 105,559 (+434) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

