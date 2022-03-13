600+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations drop 32%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth dropped 32% last week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Sunday, there were 457 patients in hospitals who are either positive or whose test results are pending, down from 691 (-234) last Sunday, according to the VHHA. Officials said 412 (-230 from last Sunday) of those patients have COVID-19 while 45 (-4) have tests pending.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 547 as of Sunday. That is down 245 from 792 last Sunday.

Additionally, more than 600 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 105,559 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Sunday, an increase from 104,933 (+626) patients from last Sunday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.