300+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 18%

“You can get immunity through infection, but it runs the risk that you're gonna be one of those cases that can affect all age groups actually, where you have a bad outcome, you are hospitalized, or you could even die," Chris Murray, Director of Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, said.
Posted at 7:15 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 19:16:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 298 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 362 (64) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 325 Friday. That is down 61 from 386 last Friday. That number was 433 the Friday before and 500 the previous week.

Additionally, more than 300 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 138,003 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 137,700 (+303) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

