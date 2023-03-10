330+ COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 14%

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 362 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 421 (-59) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 386 Friday. That is down 47 from 433 last Friday. That number was 500 the Friday before and 533 the previous week.

Additionally, more than 330 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 137,700 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged as of Friday, an increase from 137,366 (+334) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

VHHA

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth.