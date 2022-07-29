Watch Now
850+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations up 3%

New research published in the BMJ finds about 5% of adults may experience lasting smell or taste problems after recovering from COVID-19. With so many people getting the virus, that means at least 27 million people could be dealing with diminished quality of life. The study found women were less likely to recover their sense of smell and taste than men.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Jul 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-29 11:54:55-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 768 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 744 (+24) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 765 Friday. That is up 66 from 699 last Friday. That number was 654 the previous Friday and 615 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 850 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 116,319 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 115,456 (+863) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 20,915 (+51 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: Virginia's 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.0%; new cases flat this week

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
