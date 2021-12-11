Watch
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 in Virginia: 17,470 new cases reported last week; 65.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

items.[0].videoTitle
The chief of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 40 people in the country have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated.
Posted at 8:48 AM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 08:48:00-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 994,069 (+17,470 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 40,346 (+459 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 14,895 (+142 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 15,063,523 (242,742 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.3% (Up from 7.4% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,423,501 (+18,389 from last Sunday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 75.3% (Up from 75.0% last Sunday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 86.8% (Updated from 88.9% last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,642,576 (+26,115 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 66.1% (Up 65.8% from last Sunday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 77.2% (Change from 78.1% last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 1,524,393 (+120,935 from last Sunday)

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

Kids Vaccinated Richmond Raceway
These kids got vaccinated at Richmond Raceway Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized: +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142

Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized: +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118

Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized: -113
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143

Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized: +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized: +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized: +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +11,817
People Hospitalized: +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +14,779
People Hospitalized: +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Rebound Richmond: Relieve. Respond. Revive.

The Rebound: Get the help you need

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.