COVID-19 in Virginia: 17,470 new cases reported last week; 65.8% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 994,069 (+17,470 from last Friday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 40,346 (+459 from last Friday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 14,895 (+142 from last Friday)
Total Tests: 15,063,523 (242,742 from last Friday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.3% (Up from 7.4% last Friday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,423,501 (+18,389 from last Sunday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 75.3% (Up from 75.0% last Sunday)
% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 86.8% (Updated from 88.9% last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,642,576 (+26,115 from last Sunday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 66.1% (Up 65.8% from last Sunday)
% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 77.2% (Change from 78.1% last Sunday)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 1,524,393 (+120,935 from last Sunday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This update data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. (Cases/testing data is now available Monday-Friday while vaccination data is updated seven days a week.) Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
VACCINE SUPPLY USAGE
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized: +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142
Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized: +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118
Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized: -113
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143
Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized: +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171
Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196
Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized: +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218
Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized: +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239
Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +11,817
People Hospitalized: +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277
Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +14,779
People Hospitalized: +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316
Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233
Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137
Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130
Week of Aug. 23-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122
Week of Aug. 16-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of Aug. 9-13
Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41
Week of Aug. 2-6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26
Week of July 26-30
Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32
Week of July 19-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of July 12-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27
Week of July 5-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of June 28-July 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of June 21-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46
Week of June 14-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44
Week of June 7-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized : +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71