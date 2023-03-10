COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 7.3%; new cases down 14% last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health. New cases last week (5,234) decreased from the number of cases reported the week before (5,826).
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 2,291,951 (+4,511from last Tuesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 23,755 (+17 from last Tuesday)
TESTING
7-Day Positivity Average for Virginia: 7.3% on March 6 (Down from 8.7% on Feb. 28)
VACCINATIONS
People Fully Vaccinated: 6,335,848 (+1,426 from last week)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 73.8% (Up from 73.7% last week)
People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Additional Doses: 5,284,875 (+57,117 from last week)
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Visit the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON
Week of Mach 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +4,511
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17
Week of Feb. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 5,234
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of Feb. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: + 5,826
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131
Week of Feb. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,313
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131
Week of Feb. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,271
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +203
Week of Jan. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,105
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +68
Week of Jan.18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,611
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +126
Week of Jan.11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,554
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140
Week of Jan.4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,010
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +135
Week of Dec. 28- Jan. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,001
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of Dec. 21-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,347
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +54
**NOTE: The Virginia Department of Health shifted from daily to weekly reporting on Dec. 27, 2022. As a result, weekly data is now released on Tuesdays. So our weekly stats, which had compared Friday to Friday numbers, will now reflect Tuesday to Tuesday comparisons.
Week of Dec. 17-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,950
People Hospitalized: +205
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +57
Week of Dec. 10-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,379
People Hospitalized: +179
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +54
Week of Dec. 3-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,147
People Hospitalized: +185
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81
Week of Nov. 26-Dec. 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,419
People Hospitalized: +181
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91
Week of Nov. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,045
People Hospitalized: +149
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81
Week of Nov. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,865
People Hospitalized: +163
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +53
Week of Nov. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,962
People Hospitalized: +122
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +10
Week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,324
People Hospitalized: +146
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +33
Week of Oct. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,537
People Hospitalized: +143
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +81
Week of Oct. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,142
People Hospitalized:+200
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +76
Week of Oct. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,047
People Hospitalized:+173
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +75
Week of Oct. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,174
People Hospitalized:+202
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91
Week of Sept. 24-30
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,446
People Hospitalized:+150
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +97
Week of Sept. 17-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,080
People Hospitalized:+228
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +90
Week of Sept. 10-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,600
People Hospitalized:+231
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +92
Week of Sept. 3-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,195
People Hospitalized:+235
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +124
Week of Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,908
People Hospitalized:+252
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107
Week of Aug. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,422
People Hospitalized: +280
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +107
Week of Aug. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,183
People Hospitalized: +284
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +104
Week of Aug. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,867
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +91
Week of July 30-Aug. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,291
People Hospitalized: +296
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +136
Week of July 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,350
People Hospitalized: +264
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +51
Week of July 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,149
People Hospitalized: +249
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66
Week of July 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +21,244
People Hospitalized: +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +61
Week of July 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,349
People Hospitalized: +237
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +110
Week of June 25-July 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,654
People Hospitalized: +273
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +111
Week of June 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,379
People Hospitalized: +195
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +66
Week of June 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,777
People Hospitalized: +242
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +12
Week of June 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,114
People Hospitalized: +288
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +17
Week of May 28-June 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,887
People Hospitalized: +342
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of May 21-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,523
People Hospitalized: +433
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +38
Week of May 14-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,102
People Hospitalized: +449
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +21
Week of May 7-13
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,710
People Hospitalized: +444
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +37
Week of April 24-May 6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,126
People Hospitalized: +294
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +44
Week of April 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,789
People Hospitalized: +272
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +112
Week of April 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,296
People Hospitalized: +207
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +102
Week of April 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,707
People Hospitalized: +699
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +199
Week of April 2-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,669
People Hospitalized: +256
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +131
Week of March 26-April 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,809
People Hospitalized: +214
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +86
Week of March 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +5,372
People Hospitalized: +290
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +140
Week of March 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +6,498
People Hospitalized: +508
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +254
Week of March 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +7,421
People Hospitalized: +439
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +257
Week of Feb. 26-March 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,281
People Hospitalized: +251
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+419
Week of Feb. 19-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +13,825
People Hospitalized: +118
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+520
Week of Feb. 12-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,994
People Hospitalized: *-30
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+534
Week of Feb. 5-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +30,669
People Hospitalized: *-8
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+779
Week of Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +46,431
People Hospitalized: *-386
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: **+576
Week of Jan. 22-28
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +73,878
People Hospitalized: +640
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +275
eek of Jan. 15-21
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +100,296
People Hospitalized: +1,079
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +49
Week of Jan. 8-14
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +130,381
People Hospitalized: +1,771
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +152
Week of Jan. 1-7
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +102,518
People Hospitalized: +2,194
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +64
Week of Dec. 25-31
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +69,182
People Hospitalized: +1,516
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +293
Week of Dec. 18-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +35,946
People Hospitalized: +383
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +211
Week of Dec. 11-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +19,321
People Hospitalized: -383*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +188
Week of Dec. 4-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +17,470
People Hospitalized: +459
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +142
Week of Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +12,860
People Hospitalized: +316
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +118
Week of Nov. 20-26
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,279
People Hospitalized: -113*
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +143
Week of Nov. 13-19
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623
People Hospitalized: +277
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171
Week of Nov. 6-12
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295
People Hospitalized: +310
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196
Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771
People Hospitalized: +380
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218
Week of Oct. 23-29
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016
People Hospitalized: +448
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239
Week of Oct. 16-22
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +11,817
People Hospitalized: +502
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277
Week of Oct. 9-15
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +14,779
People Hospitalized: +503
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316
Week of Oct. 4-8
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +18,831
People Hospitalized: +553
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1
Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463
People Hospitalized: +579
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295
Week of Sept. 20-24
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +22,668
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269
Week of Sept. 13-17
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +25,370
People Hospitalized: +718
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233
Week of Sept. 6-10
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,660
People Hospitalized: +670
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137
Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +23,515
People Hospitalized: +682
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130
Week of Aug. 23-27
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573
People Hospitalized: +674
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122
Week of Aug. 16-20
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253
People Hospitalized: +577
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48
Week of Aug. 9-13
Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162
People Hospitalized: +465
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41
Week of Aug. 2-6
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280
People Hospitalized: +292
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26
Week of July 26-30
Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084
People Hospitalized: +269
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32
Week of July 19-23
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801
People Hospitalized: +131
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of July 12-16
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826
People Hospitalized: +145
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27
Week of July 5-9
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601
People Hospitalized: +158
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23
Week of June 28-July 2
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243
People Hospitalized: +268
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30
Week of June 21-25
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180
People Hospitalized: +48
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46
Week of June 14-18
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905
People Hospitalized: +148
COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44
Week of June 7-11
Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003
People Hospitalized: +211
COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71