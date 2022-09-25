County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,080,262.
As of Friday's update, 56,060 (+228 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,769 (+90) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 17-23):
Central Virginia
Henrico 81,506 ( +349 )
Chesterfield 90,731 ( +303 )
Richmond City 56,685 ( +213 )
Hanover 26,086 ( +127 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 106,357 ( +409 )
Norfolk 49,857 ( +242 )
Chesapeake 58,976 ( +234 )
Newport News 44,648 ( +202 )
Hampton 34,676 ( +180 )
James City 19,193 ( +111 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 234,849 ( +946 )
Loudoun 88,342 ( +382 )
Arlington 60,736 ( +338 )
Prince William 116,711 ( +312 )
Alexandria 41,569 ( +182 )
Stafford 38,221 ( +148 )
Additional Localities
Roanoke City 25,890 ( +118 )
Montgomery 23,036 ( +115 )
Albemarle 22,843 ( +104 )
Tazewell 12,920 ( +103 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 17-23)
Accomack 8,177 ( +36 )
Albemarle 22,843 ( +104 )
Alexandria 41,569 ( +182 )
Alleghany 4,048 ( +14 )
Amelia 3,209 ( +18 )
Amherst 8,571 ( +30 )
Appomattox 4,517 ( +14 )
Arlington 60,736 ( +338 )
Augusta 22,553 ( +55 )
Bath 1,053 ( +4 )
Bedford 20,139 ( +70 )
Bland 2,147 ( +12 )
Botetourt 9,014 ( +40 )
Bristol 5,380 ( +22 )
Brunswick 3,714 ( +9 )
Buchanan 5,434 ( +10 )
Buckingham 4,652 ( +34 )
Buena Vista City 2,116 ( +1 )
Campbell 15,768 ( +46 )
Caroline 8,408 ( +26 )
Carroll 8,365 ( +27 )
Charles City 1,469 ( +7 )
Charlotte 3,054 ( +7 )
Charlottesville 11,781 ( +43 )
Chesapeake 58,976 ( +234 )
Chesterfield 90,731 ( +303 )
Clarke 3,179 ( +14 )
Colonial Heights 5,904 ( +20 )
Covington 1,712 ( +16 )
Craig 1,266 ( +4 )
Culpeper 13,261 ( +38 )
Cumberland 1,653 ( +8 )
Danville 13,480 ( +54 )
Dickenson 4,056 ( +27 )
Dinwiddie 6,748 ( +24 )
Emporia 1,515 ( +4 )
Essex 2,591 ( +18 )
Fairfax 234,849 ( +946 )
Fairfax City 2,392 ( +9 )
Falls Church 3,124 ( +16 )
Fauquier 15,256 ( +58 )
Floyd 3,048 ( +13 )
Fluvanna 6,354 ( +15 )
Franklin City 2,562 ( +10 )
Franklin County 13,084 ( +62 )
Frederick 24,424 ( +78 )
Fredericksburg 6,583 ( +18 )
Galax 3,184 ( +7 )
Giles 4,942 ( +28 )
Gloucester 8,665 ( +63 )
Goochland 5,041 ( +13 )
Grayson 4,925 ( +15 )
Greene 4,697 ( +4 )
Greensville 3,603 ( +5 )
Halifax 8,730 ( +29 )
Hampton 34,676 ( +180 )
Hanover 26,086 ( +127 )
Harrisonburg 14,342 ( +51 )
Henrico 81,506 ( +349 )
Henry 14,924 ( +60 )
Highland 458 ( +2 )
Hopewell 7,152 ( +23 )
Isle of Wight 8,468 ( +49 )
James City 19,193 ( +111 )
King and Queen 1,336 ( +4 )
King George 6,246 ( +22 )
King William 4,392 ( +27 )
Lancaster 2,143 ( +9 )
Lee 7,403 ( +36 )
Lexington 2,512 ( +8 )
Loudoun 88,342 ( +382 )
Louisa 8,207 ( +32 )
Lunenburg 3,038 ( +12 )
Lynchburg 22,482 ( +89 )
Madison 2,866 ( +12 )
Manassas City 10,880 ( +27 )
Manassas Park 4,513 ( +17 )
Martinsville 4,013 ( +11 )
Mathews 1,810 ( +22 )
Mecklenburg 7,138 ( +43 )
Middlesex 2,252 ( +11 )
Montgomery 23,036 ( +115 )
Nelson 3,039 ( +13 )
New Kent 5,388 ( +13 )
Newport News 44,648 ( +202 )
Norfolk 49,857 ( +242 )
Northampton 2,659 ( +5 )
Northumberland 2,497 ( +4 )
Norton 1,626 ( +8 )
Nottoway 5,166 ( +13 )
Orange 8,361 ( +36 )
Page 6,367 ( +21 )
Patrick 4,473 ( +24 )
Petersburg 9,312 ( +41 )
Pittsylvania 16,991 ( +63 )
Poquoson 2,721 ( +8 )
Portsmouth 24,340 ( +88 )
Powhatan 5,980 ( +23 )
Prince Edward 6,132 ( +26 )
Prince George 10,701 ( +57 )
Prince William 116,711 ( +312 )
Pulaski 8,977 ( +43 )
Radford 5,925 ( +30 )
Rappahannock 1,244 ( +7 )
Richmond City 56,685 ( +213 )
Richmond County 2,776 ( +3 )
Roanoke City 25,890 ( +118 )
Roanoke County 25,739 ( +96 )
Rockbridge 4,677 ( +35 )
Rockingham 17,729 ( +65 )
Russell 8,354 ( +40 )
Salem 6,731 ( +19 )
Scott 6,882 ( +40 )
Shenandoah 12,605 ( +48 )
Smyth 10,858 ( +37 )
Southampton 4,119 ( +7 )
Spotsylvania 32,776 ( +77 )
Stafford 38,221 ( +148 )
Staunton 7,180 ( +61 )
Suffolk 22,437 ( +90 )
Surry 1,276 ( +5 )
Sussex 2,683 ( +12 )
Tazewell 12,920 ( +103 )
Virginia Beach 106,357 ( +409 )
Warren 10,387 ( +40 )
Washington 16,639 ( +72 )
Waynesboro 6,883 ( +42 )
Westmoreland 3,830 ( +20 )
Williamsburg 2,087 ( +11 )
Winchester 7,462 ( +24 )
Wise 12,994 ( +87 )
Wythe 8,947 ( +23 )
York 12,357 ( +58 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.