County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,080,262.

As of Friday's update, 56,060 (+228 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,769 (+90) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 13.1%; new cases down 13% last week

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 22, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks now recommended for just 11 Virginia localities, all of Central Virginia is medium

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Sept. 17-23):

Central Virginia

Henrico 81,506 ( +349 )

Chesterfield 90,731 ( +303 )

Richmond City 56,685 ( +213 )

Hanover 26,086 ( +127 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 106,357 ( +409 )

Norfolk 49,857 ( +242 )

Chesapeake 58,976 ( +234 )

Newport News 44,648 ( +202 )

Hampton 34,676 ( +180 )

James City 19,193 ( +111 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 234,849 ( +946 )

Loudoun 88,342 ( +382 )

Arlington 60,736 ( +338 )

Prince William 116,711 ( +312 )

Alexandria 41,569 ( +182 )

Stafford 38,221 ( +148 )

Additional Localities

Roanoke City 25,890 ( +118 )

Montgomery 23,036 ( +115 )

Albemarle 22,843 ( +104 )

Tazewell 12,920 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Sept. 17-23)

Accomack 8,177 ( +36 )

Albemarle 22,843 ( +104 )

Alexandria 41,569 ( +182 )

Alleghany 4,048 ( +14 )

Amelia 3,209 ( +18 )

Amherst 8,571 ( +30 )

Appomattox 4,517 ( +14 )

Arlington 60,736 ( +338 )

Augusta 22,553 ( +55 )

Bath 1,053 ( +4 )

Bedford 20,139 ( +70 )

Bland 2,147 ( +12 )

Botetourt 9,014 ( +40 )

Bristol 5,380 ( +22 )

Brunswick 3,714 ( +9 )

Buchanan 5,434 ( +10 )

Buckingham 4,652 ( +34 )

Buena Vista City 2,116 ( +1 )

Campbell 15,768 ( +46 )

Caroline 8,408 ( +26 )

Carroll 8,365 ( +27 )

Charles City 1,469 ( +7 )

Charlotte 3,054 ( +7 )

Charlottesville 11,781 ( +43 )

Chesapeake 58,976 ( +234 )

Chesterfield 90,731 ( +303 )

Clarke 3,179 ( +14 )

Colonial Heights 5,904 ( +20 )

Covington 1,712 ( +16 )

Craig 1,266 ( +4 )

Culpeper 13,261 ( +38 )

Cumberland 1,653 ( +8 )

Danville 13,480 ( +54 )

Dickenson 4,056 ( +27 )

Dinwiddie 6,748 ( +24 )

Emporia 1,515 ( +4 )

Essex 2,591 ( +18 )

Fairfax 234,849 ( +946 )

Fairfax City 2,392 ( +9 )

Falls Church 3,124 ( +16 )

Fauquier 15,256 ( +58 )

Floyd 3,048 ( +13 )

Fluvanna 6,354 ( +15 )

Franklin City 2,562 ( +10 )

Franklin County 13,084 ( +62 )

Frederick 24,424 ( +78 )

Fredericksburg 6,583 ( +18 )

Galax 3,184 ( +7 )

Giles 4,942 ( +28 )

Gloucester 8,665 ( +63 )

Goochland 5,041 ( +13 )

Grayson 4,925 ( +15 )

Greene 4,697 ( +4 )

Greensville 3,603 ( +5 )

Halifax 8,730 ( +29 )

Hampton 34,676 ( +180 )

Hanover 26,086 ( +127 )

Harrisonburg 14,342 ( +51 )

Henrico 81,506 ( +349 )

Henry 14,924 ( +60 )

Highland 458 ( +2 )

Hopewell 7,152 ( +23 )

Isle of Wight 8,468 ( +49 )

James City 19,193 ( +111 )

King and Queen 1,336 ( +4 )

King George 6,246 ( +22 )

King William 4,392 ( +27 )

Lancaster 2,143 ( +9 )

Lee 7,403 ( +36 )

Lexington 2,512 ( +8 )

Loudoun 88,342 ( +382 )

Louisa 8,207 ( +32 )

Lunenburg 3,038 ( +12 )

Lynchburg 22,482 ( +89 )

Madison 2,866 ( +12 )

Manassas City 10,880 ( +27 )

Manassas Park 4,513 ( +17 )

Martinsville 4,013 ( +11 )

Mathews 1,810 ( +22 )

Mecklenburg 7,138 ( +43 )

Middlesex 2,252 ( +11 )

Montgomery 23,036 ( +115 )

Nelson 3,039 ( +13 )

New Kent 5,388 ( +13 )

Newport News 44,648 ( +202 )

Norfolk 49,857 ( +242 )

Northampton 2,659 ( +5 )

Northumberland 2,497 ( +4 )

Norton 1,626 ( +8 )

Nottoway 5,166 ( +13 )

Orange 8,361 ( +36 )

Page 6,367 ( +21 )

Patrick 4,473 ( +24 )

Petersburg 9,312 ( +41 )

Pittsylvania 16,991 ( +63 )

Poquoson 2,721 ( +8 )

Portsmouth 24,340 ( +88 )

Powhatan 5,980 ( +23 )

Prince Edward 6,132 ( +26 )

Prince George 10,701 ( +57 )

Prince William 116,711 ( +312 )

Pulaski 8,977 ( +43 )

Radford 5,925 ( +30 )

Rappahannock 1,244 ( +7 )

Richmond City 56,685 ( +213 )

Richmond County 2,776 ( +3 )

Roanoke City 25,890 ( +118 )

Roanoke County 25,739 ( +96 )

Rockbridge 4,677 ( +35 )

Rockingham 17,729 ( +65 )

Russell 8,354 ( +40 )

Salem 6,731 ( +19 )

Scott 6,882 ( +40 )

Shenandoah 12,605 ( +48 )

Smyth 10,858 ( +37 )

Southampton 4,119 ( +7 )

Spotsylvania 32,776 ( +77 )

Stafford 38,221 ( +148 )

Staunton 7,180 ( +61 )

Suffolk 22,437 ( +90 )

Surry 1,276 ( +5 )

Sussex 2,683 ( +12 )

Tazewell 12,920 ( +103 )

Virginia Beach 106,357 ( +409 )

Warren 10,387 ( +40 )

Washington 16,639 ( +72 )

Waynesboro 6,883 ( +42 )

Westmoreland 3,830 ( +20 )

Williamsburg 2,087 ( +11 )

Winchester 7,462 ( +24 )

Wise 12,994 ( +87 )

Wythe 8,947 ( +23 )

York 12,357 ( +58 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

