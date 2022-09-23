CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 11 Virginia localities; all of Central Virginia is medium

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking is now recommended for just 11 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The majority of Metro Richmond and Central Virginia continues to be ranked as medium.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 13.1%, new cases were up down 13% last week and 82.7% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 10.6% as of Sept. 21 and 84% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Sept. 22 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 22, 2022.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Eleven localities in Virginia — none in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.

Sixty-nine localities in the Commonwealth rank as medium, including Amelia, Charles City, Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Goochland, Hanover, Henrico, Hopewell, King & Queen, King William, Lancaster, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Petersburg, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George, Richmond County and the City of Richmond.

Fifty-three localities rank as low. Those include Brunswick, Buckingham, Caroline, Emporia, Greene, James City, Louisa and Orange

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Sept. 22, 2022.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

11 Virginia localities this week; down from 38 localities last week

Campbell (no change from last week)

Covington (no change from last week)

Dickenson (no change from last week)

Giles (no change from last week)

Halifax (no change from last week)

Lunenburg (no change from last week)

Mecklenburg (no change from last week)

Norton (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked medium last week)

Tazewell (no change from last week)

Waynesboro (ranked medium last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels as of Sept. 22, 2022.

Medium Community Level

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

69 Virginia localities this week; up from 52 last week

Alleghany (ranked high last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Amherst (no change from last week)

Appomattox (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bath (no change from last week)

Bedford (no change from last week)

Bland (no change from last week)

Botetourt (no change from last week)

Bristol (ranked high last week)

Buchanan (no change from last week)

Buena Vista (ranked high last week)

Charles City (ranked high last week)

Charlotte (ranked high last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (no change from last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Craig (no change from last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (ranked high last week)

Essex (ranked high last week)

Floyd (no change from last week)

Franklin County (no change from last week)

Frederick (no change from last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (ranked high last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Highland (ranked high last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King William (ranked high last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lee (no change from last week)

Lexington (ranked high last week)

Lynchburg (no change from last week)

Mathews (ranked low last week)

Middlesex (ranked high last week)

Montgomery (ranked high last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Nottoway (ranked high last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (ranked high last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Pulaski (ranked high last week)

Radford (ranked high last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Roanoke City (ranked high last week)

Roanoke County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Russell (ranked high last week)

Salem (ranked high last week)

Scott (ranked high last week)

Shenandoah (no change from last week)

Smyth (ranked high last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked high last week)

Washington (ranked high last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Winchester (no change from last week)

Wise (ranked high last week)

Wythe (ranked high last week)

CDC COVID-19 Community Transmission Levels as of Sept. 22, 2022.

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

53 Virginia localities this week; up from 43 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (no change from last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Brunswick (ranked medium last week)

Buckingham (no change from last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Carroll (ranked high last week)

Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Culpeper (no change from last week)

Emporia (ranked medium last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (no change from last week)

Franklin City (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Galax (ranked high last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Grayson (ranked high last week)

Greene (no change from last week)

Greensville (ranked medium last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (no change from last week)

Madison (no change from last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (ranked medium last week)

Martinsville (ranked medium last week)

Nelson (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Orange (no change from last week)

Patrick (ranked medium last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Rappahannock (no change from last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

York (no change from last week)

Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Low

Alleghany Medium

Amelia Medium

Amherst Medium

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Medium

Bath Medium

Bedford Medium

Bland Medium

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Medium

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista Medium

Campbell High

Caroline Low

Carroll Low

Charles City Medium

Charlotte Medium

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Medium

Clarke Medium

Colonial Heights Medium

Covington High

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Medium

Danville Medium

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie Medium

Emporia Low

Essex Medium

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Medium

Fredericksburg Low

Galax Low

Giles High

Gloucester Low

Goochland Medium

Grayson Low

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax High

Hampton Low

Hanover Medium

Harrisonburg Medium

Henrico Medium

Henry Low

Highland Medium

Hopewell Medium

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Medium

King George Low

King William Medium

Lancaster Medium

Lee Medium

Lexington Medium

Loudoun Low

Louisa Low

Lunenburg High

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Low

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Medium

Mecklenburg High

Middlesex Medium

Montgomery Medium

Nelson Low

New Kent Medium

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Medium

Norton High

Nottoway Medium

Orange Low

Page Medium

Patrick Low

Petersburg Medium

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Medium

Prince Edward Medium

Prince George Medium

Prince William Low

Pulaski Medium

Radford Medium

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City Medium

Richmond County Medium

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Medium

Rockingham Medium

Russell Medium

Salem Medium

Scott Medium

Shenandoah Medium

Smyth Medium

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton High

Suffolk Low

Surry Medium

Sussex Medium

Tazewell High

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Medium

Washington Medium

Waynesboro High

Westmoreland Medium

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Medium

Wise Medium

Wythe Medium

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.