County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,174 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,162 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,095,882.

As of Friday's update, 56,412 (+202 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,957 (+91) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 1-7):

Central Virginia

Chesterfield 91,457 ( +362 )

Richmond City 57,391 ( +288 )

Hanover 26,355 ( +125 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 107,136 ( +301 )

Chesapeake 59,420 ( +170 )

Newport News 45,028 ( +141 )

Norfolk 50,216 ( +124 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 237,051 ( +856 )

Loudoun 89,052 ( +312 )

Prince William 117,348 ( +187 )

Arlington 61,239 ( +177 )

Alexandria 41,877 ( +109 )

Additional Localities

Buchanan 5,708 ( +254 )

Smyth 11,118 ( +218 )

Dickenson 4,255 ( +163 )

Carroll 8,504 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 1-7)

Accomack 8,227 ( +24 )

Albemarle 23,036 ( +79 )

Alexandria 41,877 ( +109 )

Alleghany 4,119 ( +30 )

Amelia 3,229 ( +4 )

Amherst 8,649 ( +18 )

Appomattox 4,550 ( +10 )

Arlington 61,239 ( +177 )

Augusta 22,679 ( +66 )

Bath 1,020 ( -22 )

Bedford 20,334 ( +85 )

Bland 2,123 ( -42 )

Botetourt 9,076 ( +32 )

Bristol 5,593 ( +191 )

Brunswick 3,742 ( +14 )

Buchanan 5,708 ( +254 )

Buckingham 4,675 ( +8 )

Buena Vista City 2,130 ( +6 )

Campbell 15,940 ( +90 )

Caroline 8,442 ( +14 )

Carroll 8,504 ( +103 )

Charles City 1,487 ( +6 )

Charlotte 3,075 ( +5 )

Charlottesville 11,867 ( +34 )

Chesapeake 59,420 ( +170 )

Chesterfield 91,457 ( +362 )

Clarke 3,201 ( +8 )

Colonial Heights 5,877 ( -50 )

Covington 1,728 ( +11 )

Craig 1,270

Culpeper 13,385 ( +45 )

Cumberland 1,683 ( +11 )

Danville 13,597 ( +48 )

Dickenson 4,255 ( +163 )

Dinwiddie 6,802 ( +29 )

Emporia 1,521 ( +2 )

Essex 2,609 ( +7 )

Fairfax 237,051 ( +856 )

Fairfax City 2,399 ( +1 )

Falls Church 3,141 ( +6 )

Fauquier 15,347 ( +34 )

Floyd 3,076 ( +17 )

Fluvanna 6,401 ( +27 )

Franklin City 2,576 ( +3 )

Franklin County 13,150 ( +24 )

Frederick 24,604 ( +47 )

Fredericksburg 6,623 ( +19 )

Galax 3,185 ( -10 )

Giles 4,995 ( +14 )

Gloucester 8,752 ( +34 )

Goochland 5,114 ( +27 )

Grayson 5,009 ( +67 )

Greene 4,709 ( +1 )

Greensville 3,627 ( +7 )

Halifax 8,785 ( +17 )

Hampton 34,930 ( +94 )

Hanover 26,355 ( +125 )

Harrisonburg 14,437 ( +20 )

Henrico 81,795 ( +62 )

Henry 15,025 ( +68 )

Highland 462 ( +2 )

Hopewell 7,207 ( +32 )

Isle of Wight 8,519 ( +16 )

James City 19,415 ( +82 )

King and Queen 1,353 ( +11 )

King George 6,296 ( +18 )

King William 4,415 ( +11 )

Lancaster 2,158 ( +5 )

Lee 7,655 ( +229 )

Lexington 2,525 ( +9 )

Loudoun 89,052 ( +312 )

Louisa 8,232 ( +10 )

Lunenburg 3,059 ( +6 )

Lynchburg 22,574 ( +17 )

Madison 2,893 ( +15 )

Manassas City 10,935 ( +12 )

Manassas Park 4,538 ( +14 )

Martinsville 4,049 ( +15 )

Mathews 1,842 ( +17 )

Mecklenburg 7,217 ( +23 )

Middlesex 2,272 ( +9 )

Montgomery 23,184 ( +73 )

Nelson 3,041 ( -1 )

New Kent 5,441 ( +13 )

Newport News 45,028 ( +141 )

Norfolk 50,216 ( +124 )

Northampton 2,678 ( +8 )

Northumberland 2,512 ( +7 )

Norton 1,598 ( -37 )

Nottoway 5,191 ( +3 )

Orange 8,424 ( +29 )

Page 6,408 ( +16 )

Patrick 4,436 ( -63 )

Petersburg 9,379 ( +18 )

Pittsylvania 17,124 ( +40 )

Poquoson 2,737 ( +5 )

Portsmouth 24,514 ( +69 )

Powhatan 6,004

Prince Edward 6,143 ( +13 )

Prince George 10,783 ( +38 )

Prince William 117,348 ( +187 )

Pulaski 9,054 ( +37 )

Radford 6,006 ( +38 )

Rappahannock 1,257 ( +4 )

Richmond City 57,391 ( +288 )

Richmond County 2,796 ( +3 )

Roanoke City 26,080 ( +68 )

Roanoke County 25,931 (+ 75 )

Rockbridge 4,695 ( +12 )

Rockingham 17,824 ( +42 )

Russell 8,401 ( -2 )

Salem 6,780 ( +17 )

Scott 6,915 ( +13 )

Shenandoah 12,705 ( +39 )

Smyth 11,118 ( +218 )

Southampton 4,151 ( +14 )

Spotsylvania 32,936 ( +60 )

Stafford 38,450 ( +91 )

Staunton 7,231 ( +12 )

Suffolk 22,616 ( +75 )

Surry 1,288 ( +4 )

Sussex 2,701 ( +10 )

Tazewell 12,962 ( -25 )

Virginia Beach 107,136 ( +301 )

Warren 10,426 ( +31 )

Washington 16,496 ( -211 )

Waynesboro 6,944 ( +23 )

Westmoreland 3,863 ( +10 )

Williamsburg 2,121 ( +13 )

Winchester 7,514 ( +13 )

Wise 12,752 ( -301 )

Wythe 8,810 ( -170 )

York 12,463 ( +43 )

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

