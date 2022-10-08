Watch Now
County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on COVID-19 boosters and addresses concerns surrounding the flu season this fall.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 08:15:57-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,174 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,162 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,095,882.

As of Friday's update, 56,412 (+202 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 21,957 (+91) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 10.1%; new cases down 15% last week

COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Oct. 6, 2022.
Updated CDC Map: Masks now recommended for just 5 Virginia localities, much of Virginia ranks low

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 1-7):

Central Virginia
Chesterfield 91,457 ( +362 )
Richmond City 57,391 ( +288 )
Hanover 26,355 ( +125 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 107,136 ( +301 )
Chesapeake 59,420 ( +170 )
Newport News 45,028 ( +141 )
Norfolk 50,216 ( +124 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 237,051 ( +856 )
Loudoun 89,052 ( +312 )
Prince William 117,348 ( +187 )
Arlington 61,239 ( +177 )
Alexandria 41,877 ( +109 )

Additional Localities
Buchanan 5,708 ( +254 )
Smyth 11,118 ( +218 )
Dickenson 4,255 ( +163 )
Carroll 8,504 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 1-7)

Accomack 8,227 ( +24 )
Albemarle 23,036 ( +79 )
Alexandria 41,877 ( +109 )
Alleghany 4,119 ( +30 )
Amelia 3,229 ( +4 )
Amherst 8,649 ( +18 )
Appomattox 4,550 ( +10 )
Arlington 61,239 ( +177 )
Augusta 22,679 ( +66 )

Bath 1,020 ( -22 )
Bedford 20,334 ( +85 )
Bland 2,123 ( -42 )
Botetourt 9,076 ( +32 )
Bristol 5,593 ( +191 )
Brunswick 3,742 ( +14 )
Buchanan 5,708 ( +254 )
Buckingham 4,675 ( +8 )
Buena Vista City 2,130 ( +6 )

Campbell 15,940 ( +90 )
Caroline 8,442 ( +14 )
Carroll 8,504 ( +103 )
Charles City 1,487 ( +6 )
Charlotte 3,075 ( +5 )
Charlottesville 11,867 ( +34 )
Chesapeake 59,420 ( +170 )
Chesterfield 91,457 ( +362 )
Clarke 3,201 ( +8 )
Colonial Heights 5,877 ( -50 )
Covington 1,728 ( +11 )
Craig 1,270
Culpeper 13,385 ( +45 )
Cumberland 1,683 ( +11 )

Danville 13,597 ( +48 )
Dickenson 4,255 ( +163 )
Dinwiddie 6,802 ( +29 )

Emporia 1,521 ( +2 )
Essex 2,609 ( +7 )

Fairfax 237,051 ( +856 )
Fairfax City 2,399 ( +1 )
Falls Church 3,141 ( +6 )
Fauquier 15,347 ( +34 )
Floyd 3,076 ( +17 )
Fluvanna 6,401 ( +27 )
Franklin City 2,576 ( +3 )
Franklin County 13,150 ( +24 )
Frederick 24,604 ( +47 )
Fredericksburg 6,623 ( +19 )

Galax 3,185 ( -10 )
Giles 4,995 ( +14 )
Gloucester 8,752 ( +34 )
Goochland 5,114 ( +27 )
Grayson 5,009 ( +67 )
Greene 4,709 ( +1 )
Greensville 3,627 ( +7 )

Halifax 8,785 ( +17 )
Hampton 34,930 ( +94 )
Hanover 26,355 ( +125 )
Harrisonburg 14,437 ( +20 )
Henrico 81,795 ( +62 )
Henry 15,025 ( +68 )
Highland 462 ( +2 )
Hopewell 7,207 ( +32 )

Isle of Wight 8,519 ( +16 )

James City 19,415 ( +82 )

King and Queen 1,353 ( +11 )
King George 6,296 ( +18 )
King William 4,415 ( +11 )

Lancaster 2,158 ( +5 )
Lee 7,655 ( +229 )
Lexington 2,525 ( +9 )
Loudoun 89,052 ( +312 )
Louisa 8,232 ( +10 )
Lunenburg 3,059 ( +6 )
Lynchburg 22,574 ( +17 )

Madison 2,893 ( +15 )
Manassas City 10,935 ( +12 )
Manassas Park 4,538 ( +14 )
Martinsville 4,049 ( +15 )
Mathews 1,842 ( +17 )
Mecklenburg 7,217 ( +23 )
Middlesex 2,272 ( +9 )
Montgomery 23,184 ( +73 )

Nelson 3,041 ( -1 )
New Kent 5,441 ( +13 )
Newport News 45,028 ( +141 )
Norfolk 50,216 ( +124 )
Northampton 2,678 ( +8 )
Northumberland 2,512 ( +7 )
Norton 1,598 ( -37 )
Nottoway 5,191 ( +3 )

Orange 8,424 ( +29 )

Page 6,408 ( +16 )
Patrick 4,436 ( -63 )
Petersburg 9,379 ( +18 )
Pittsylvania 17,124 ( +40 )
Poquoson 2,737 ( +5 )
Portsmouth 24,514 ( +69 )
Powhatan 6,004
Prince Edward 6,143 ( +13 )
Prince George 10,783 ( +38 )
Prince William 117,348 ( +187 )
Pulaski 9,054 ( +37 )

Radford 6,006 ( +38 )
Rappahannock 1,257 ( +4 )
Richmond City 57,391 ( +288 )
Richmond County 2,796 ( +3 )
Roanoke City 26,080 ( +68 )
Roanoke County 25,931 (+ 75 )
Rockbridge 4,695 ( +12 )
Rockingham 17,824 ( +42 )
Russell 8,401 ( -2 )

Salem 6,780 ( +17 )
Scott 6,915 ( +13 )
Shenandoah 12,705 ( +39 )
Smyth 11,118 ( +218 )
Southampton 4,151 ( +14 )
Spotsylvania 32,936 ( +60 )
Stafford 38,450 ( +91 )
Staunton 7,231 ( +12 )
Suffolk 22,616 ( +75 )
Surry 1,288 ( +4 )
Sussex 2,701 ( +10 )

Tazewell 12,962 ( -25 )

Virginia Beach 107,136 ( +301 )

Warren 10,426 ( +31 )
Washington 16,496 ( -211 )
Waynesboro 6,944 ( +23 )
Westmoreland 3,863 ( +10 )
Williamsburg 2,121 ( +13 )
Winchester 7,514 ( +13 )
Wise 12,752 ( -301 )
Wythe 8,810 ( -170 )

York 12,463 ( +43 )

Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
