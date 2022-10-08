CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities; all of Central Virginia is now low

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking continues to be recommended for just 5 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All of Metro Richmond and Central Virginia is now ranked as green.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 10.1%, new cases were down 15% last week and 82.8% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 13.1% as of Sept. 28 and 84.2% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Oct. 6 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Five localities in Virginia — none in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.

Twenty-five localities — none in Central Virginia — rank as medium.

The remaining 103 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from 79 localities last week that ranked as low.

High Community Level

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

5 Virginia localities this week; no change from 5 localities last week

Low Community Level

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

103 Virginia localities this week; up from 79 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)

Albemarle (ranked medium last week)

Alexandria (no change from last week)

Amelia (no change from last week)

Arlington (no change from last week)

Augusta (no change from last week)

Bland (ranked high last week)

Bristol (ranked medium last week)

Brunswick (no change from last week)

Buckingham (ranked medium last week)

Buena Vista (no change from last week)

Caroline (no change from last week)

Charles City (no change from last week)

Charlotte (no change from last week)

Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)

Chesapeake (no change from last week)

Chesterfield (no change from last week)

Clarke (ranked medium last week)

Colonial Heights (no change from last week)

Culpeper (ranked medium last week)

Cumberland (no change from last week)

Danville (no change from last week)

Dinwiddie (no change from last week)

Emporia (no change from last week)

Essex (no change from last week)

Fairfax City (no change from last week)

Fairfax County (no change from last week)

Falls Church (no change from last week)

Fauquier (no change from last week)

Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)

Franklin City (no change from last week)

Frederick (ranked medium last week)

Fredericksburg (no change from last week)

Giles (ranked high last week)

Gloucester (no change from last week)

Goochland (no change from last week)

Greene (ranked medium last week)

Greensville (no change from last week)

Hampton (no change from last week)

Hanover (no change from last week)

Harrisonburg (no change from last week)

Henrico (no change from last week)

Henry (no change from last week)

Highland (no change from last week)

Hopewell (no change from last week)

Isle of Wight (no change from last week)

James City (no change from last week)

King and Queen (no change from last week)

King George (no change from last week)

King William (no change from last week)

Lancaster (no change from last week)

Lexington (no change from last week)

Loudoun (no change from last week)

Louisa (ranked medium last week)

Madison (ranked medium last week)

Manassas (no change from last week)

Manassas Park (no change from last week)

Martinsville (no change from last week)

Middlesex (no change from last week)

Montgomery (ranked medium last week)

Nelson (ranked medium last week)

New Kent (no change from last week)

Newport News (no change from last week)

Norfolk (no change from last week)

Northampton (no change from last week)

Northumberland (no change from last week)

Nottoway (no change from last week)

Orange (ranked medium last week)

Page (no change from last week)

Patrick (no change from last week)

Petersburg (no change from last week)

Pittsylvania (no change from last week)

Poquoson (no change from last week)

Portsmouth (no change from last week)

Powhatan (no change from last week)

Prince Edward (no change from last week)

Prince George (no change from last week)

Prince William (no change from last week)

Pulaski (ranked medium last week)

Radford (ranked medium last week)

Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)

Richmond City (no change from last week)

Richmond County (no change from last week)

Rockbridge (no change from last week)

Rockingham (no change from last week)

Russell (ranked medium last week)

Scott (ranked medium last week)

Shenandoah (ranked medium last week)

Southampton (no change from last week)

Spotsylvania (no change from last week)

Stafford (no change from last week)

Staunton (ranked medium last week)

Suffolk (no change from last week)

Surry (no change from last week)

Sussex (no change from last week)

Virginia Beach (no change from last week)

Warren (ranked medium last week)

Waynesboro (no change from last week)

Westmoreland (no change from last week)

Williamsburg (no change from last week)

Winchester (ranked medium last week)

Wythe (ranked medium last week)

York (no change from last week)



Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

Accomack Low

Albemarle Low

Alexandria Low

Alleghany High

Amelia Low

Amherst Medium

Appomattox Medium

Arlington Low

Augusta Low

Bath Medium

Bedford Medium

Bland Low

Botetourt Medium

Bristol Low

Brunswick Low

Buchanan Medium

Buckingham Low

Buena Vista Low

Campbell Medium

Caroline Low

Carroll High

Charles City Low

Charlotte Low

Charlottesville Low

Chesapeake Low

Chesterfield Low

Clarke Low

Colonial Heights Low

Covington Medium

Craig Medium

Culpeper Low

Cumberland Low

Danville Low

Dickenson High

Dinwiddie Low

Emporia Low

Essex Low

Fairfax City Low

Fairfax County Low

Falls Church Low

Fauquier Low

Floyd Medium

Fluvanna Low

Franklin City Low

Franklin County Medium

Frederick Low

Fredericksburg Low

Galax High

Giles Low

Gloucester Low

Goochland Low

Grayson High

Greene Low

Greensville Low

Halifax Medium

Hampton Low

Hanover Low

Harrisonburg Low

Henrico Low

Henry Low

Highland Low

Hopewell Low

Isle of Wight Low

James City Low

King and Queen Low

King George Low

King William Low

Lancaster Low

Lee Medium

Lexington Low

Loudoun Low

Louisa Low

Lunenburg Medium

Lynchburg Medium

Madison Low

Manassas Low

Manassas Park Low

Martinsville Low

Mathews Medium

Mecklenburg Medium

Middlesex Low

Montgomery Low

Nelson Low

New Kent Low

Newport News Low

Norfolk Low

Northampton Low

Northumberland Low

Norton Medium

Nottoway Low

Orange Low

Page Low

Patrick Low

Petersburg Low

Pittsylvania Low

Poquoson Low

Portsmouth Low

Powhatan Low

Prince Edward Low

Prince George Low

Prince William Low

Pulaski Low

Radford Low

Rappahannock Low

Richmond City Low

Richmond County Low

Roanoke City Medium

Roanoke County Medium

Rockbridge Low

Rockingham Low

Russell Low

Salem Medium

Scott Low

Shenandoah Low

Smyth Medium

Southampton Low

Spotsylvania Low

Stafford Low

Staunton Low

Suffolk Low

Surry Low

Sussex Low

Tazewell Medium

Virginia Beach Low

Warren Low

Washington Medium

Waynesboro Low

Westmoreland Low

Williamsburg Low

Winchester Low

Wise Medium

Wythe Low

York Low

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.