CDC Map: Masks recommended for just 5 Virginia localities; all of Central Virginia is now low

CBS News medical expert Dr. David Agus weighs in on COVID-19 boosters and addresses concerns surrounding the flu season this fall.
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Oct. 6, 2022.
Posted at 9:53 PM, Oct 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-07 22:00:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Universal masking continues to be recommended for just 5 localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). All of Metro Richmond and Central Virginia is now ranked as green.

The update comes as Virginia's 7-day positivity rate dropped to 10.1%, new cases were down 15% last week and 82.8% of Virginians 18+ had received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The 7-day moving average for COVID cases in the U.S. decreased 13.1% as of Sept. 28 and 84.2% of the country's total population (people 5+) had received at least one vaccine dose, the CDC reported in its weekly update.

The agency released an updated map Thursday, Oct. 6 with county-by-county color designations to indicate whether residents should wear masks or not.

"There are three levels (low, medium, high), which are determined by looking at hospital beds being used by patients with COVID-19, new hospital admissions among people with COVID-19, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in your area," CDC officials wrote.

IN-DEPTH: 7-day positivity rate drops to 10.1%; new cases down 15% last week

Scroll down for a complete alphabetized list city/county-by-county breakdown of localities in Virginia

Five localities in Virginia — none in Central Virginia — rank as high where masking indoors is recommended by the CDC.

Twenty-five localities — none in Central Virginia — rank as medium.

The remaining 103 localities in the Commonwealth rank as low. That is up from 79 localities last week that ranked as low.

High Community Level

  • Wear a mask indoors in public
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness
  • 5 Virginia localities this week; no change from 5 localities last week

Alleghany (ranked medium last week)
Carroll (ranked low last week)
Dickenson  (no change from last week)
Galax (ranked medium last week)
Grayson (ranked low last week)

Medium Community Level

  • If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 25 Virginia localities this week; down from 49 last week

Amherst (no change from last week)
Appomattox (no change from last week)
Bath (no change from last week)
Bedford (no change from last week)
Botetourt (no change from last week)
Buchanan (no change from last week)
Campbell (no change from last week)
Covington (no change from last week)
Craig (no change from last week)
Floyd (no change from last week)
Franklin County (no change from last week)
Halifax (no change from last week)
Lee (no change from last week)
Lunenburg (no change from last week)
Lynchburg (no change from last week)
Mathews (no change from last week)
Mecklenburg (no change from last week)
Norton (ranked high last week)
Roanoke City  (no change from last week)
Roanoke County  (no change from last week)
Salem (no change from last week)
Smyth (no change from last week)
Tazewell (no change from last week)
Washington (no change from last week)
Wise (ranked high last week)

Low Community Level

  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
  • Get tested if you have symptoms
  • 103 Virginia localities this week; up from 79 last week

Accomack (no change from last week)
Albemarle (ranked medium last week)
Alexandria (no change from last week)
Amelia (no change from last week)
Arlington (no change from last week)
Augusta (no change from last week)
Bland (ranked high last week)
Bristol (ranked medium last week)
Brunswick (no change from last week)
Buckingham (ranked medium last week)
Buena Vista (no change from last week)
Caroline (no change from last week)
Charles City (no change from last week)
Charlotte (no change from last week)
Charlottesville (ranked medium last week)
Chesapeake (no change from last week)
Chesterfield (no change from last week)
Clarke (ranked medium last week)
Colonial Heights (no change from last week)
Culpeper (ranked medium last week)
Cumberland (no change from last week)
Danville (no change from last week)
Dinwiddie (no change from last week)
Emporia (no change from last week)
Essex (no change from last week)
Fairfax City (no change from last week)
Fairfax County (no change from last week)
Falls Church (no change from last week)
Fauquier (no change from last week)
Fluvanna (ranked medium last week)
Franklin City (no change from last week)
Frederick (ranked medium last week)
Fredericksburg (no change from last week)
Giles (ranked high last week)
Gloucester (no change from last week)
Goochland (no change from last week)
Greene (ranked medium last week)
Greensville (no change from last week)
Hampton (no change from last week)
Hanover (no change from last week)
Harrisonburg (no change from last week)
Henrico (no change from last week)
Henry (no change from last week)
Highland (no change from last week)
Hopewell (no change from last week)
Isle of Wight (no change from last week)
James City (no change from last week)
King and Queen (no change from last week)
King George (no change from last week)
King William (no change from last week)
Lancaster (no change from last week)
Lexington (no change from last week)
Loudoun (no change from last week)
Louisa (ranked medium last week)
Madison (ranked medium last week)
Manassas (no change from last week)
Manassas Park (no change from last week)
Martinsville (no change from last week)
Middlesex (no change from last week)
Montgomery (ranked medium last week)
Nelson (ranked medium last week)
New Kent (no change from last week)
Newport News (no change from last week)
Norfolk (no change from last week)
Northampton (no change from last week)
Northumberland (no change from last week)
Nottoway (no change from last week)
Orange (ranked medium last week)
Page (no change from last week)
Patrick (no change from last week)
Petersburg (no change from last week)
Pittsylvania (no change from last week)
Poquoson (no change from last week)
Portsmouth (no change from last week)
Powhatan (no change from last week)
Prince Edward (no change from last week)
Prince George (no change from last week)
Prince William (no change from last week)
Pulaski (ranked medium last week)
Radford (ranked medium last week)
Rappahannock (ranked medium last week)
Richmond City (no change from last week)
Richmond County (no change from last week)
Rockbridge (no change from last week)
Rockingham (no change from last week)
Russell (ranked medium last week)
Scott (ranked medium last week)
Shenandoah (ranked medium last week)
Southampton (no change from last week)
Spotsylvania (no change from last week)
Stafford (no change from last week)
Staunton (ranked medium last week)
Suffolk (no change from last week)
Surry (no change from last week)
Sussex (no change from last week)
Virginia Beach (no change from last week)
Warren (ranked medium last week)
Waynesboro (no change from last week)
Westmoreland (no change from last week)
Williamsburg (no change from last week)
Winchester (ranked medium last week)
Wythe (ranked medium last week)
York (no change from last week)

    IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

    Full Virginia City/County-by-County Breakdown

    Accomack Low
    Albemarle Low
    Alexandria Low
    Alleghany High
    Amelia Low
    Amherst Medium
    Appomattox Medium
    Arlington Low
    Augusta Low

    Bath Medium
    Bedford Medium
    Bland Low
    Botetourt Medium
    Bristol Low
    Brunswick Low
    Buchanan Medium
    Buckingham Low
    Buena Vista Low

    Campbell Medium
    Caroline Low
    Carroll High
    Charles City Low
    Charlotte Low
    Charlottesville Low
    Chesapeake Low
    Chesterfield Low
    Clarke Low
    Colonial Heights Low
    Covington Medium
    Craig Medium
    Culpeper Low
    Cumberland Low

    Danville Low
    Dickenson High
    Dinwiddie Low

    Emporia Low
    Essex Low

    Fairfax City Low
    Fairfax County Low
    Falls Church Low
    Fauquier Low
    Floyd Medium
    Fluvanna Low
    Franklin City Low
    Franklin County Medium
    Frederick Low
    Fredericksburg Low

    Galax High
    Giles Low
    Gloucester Low
    Goochland Low
    Grayson High
    Greene Low
    Greensville Low

    Halifax Medium
    Hampton Low
    Hanover Low
    Harrisonburg Low
    Henrico Low
    Henry Low
    Highland Low
    Hopewell Low

    Isle of Wight Low

    James City Low

    King and Queen Low
    King George Low
    King William Low

    Lancaster Low
    Lee Medium
    Lexington Low
    Loudoun Low
    Louisa Low
    Lunenburg Medium
    Lynchburg Medium

    Madison Low
    Manassas Low
    Manassas Park Low
    Martinsville Low
    Mathews Medium
    Mecklenburg Medium
    Middlesex Low
    Montgomery Low

    Nelson Low
    New Kent Low
    Newport News Low
    Norfolk Low
    Northampton Low
    Northumberland Low
    Norton Medium
    Nottoway Low

    Orange Low

    Page Low
    Patrick Low
    Petersburg Low
    Pittsylvania Low
    Poquoson Low
    Portsmouth Low
    Powhatan Low
    Prince Edward Low
    Prince George Low
    Prince William Low
    Pulaski Low

    Radford Low
    Rappahannock Low
    Richmond City Low
    Richmond County Low
    Roanoke City Medium
    Roanoke County Medium
    Rockbridge Low
    Rockingham Low
    Russell Low

    Salem Medium
    Scott Low
    Shenandoah Low
    Smyth Medium
    Southampton Low
    Spotsylvania Low
    Stafford Low
    Staunton Low
    Suffolk Low
    Surry Low
    Sussex Low

    Tazewell Medium

    Virginia Beach Low

    Warren Low
    Washington Medium
    Waynesboro Low
    Westmoreland Low
    Williamsburg Low
    Winchester Low
    Wise Medium
    Wythe Low

    York Low

    Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

    Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
