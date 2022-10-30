County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,117,608.
As of Friday's update, 56,925 782 (+143 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 22,189 (+81) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 22-28):
Central Virginia
Richmond City 58,309 ( +312 )
Chesterfield 92,380 ( +276 )
Henrico 82,485 ( +209 )
Hanover 26,710 ( +105 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 108,073 ( +273 )
Newport News 45,571 ( +202 )
Chesapeake 60,005 ( +175 )
Hampton 35,334 ( +143 )
Norfolk 50,702 ( +139 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 240,215 ( +910 )
Prince William 118,186 ( +293 )
Arlington 61,964 ( +239 )
Loudoun 89,956 ( +231 )
Stafford 38,840 ( +148 )
Alexandria 42,217 ( +121 )
Additional Localities
Montgomery 23,232 ( +137 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 22-28)
Accomack 8,316 ( +18 )
Albemarle 23,341 ( +73 )
Alexandria 42,217 ( +121 )
Alleghany 4,154 ( +1 )
Amelia 3,249 ( +10 )
Amherst 8,727 ( +30 )
Appomattox 4,592 ( +10 )
Arlington 61,964 ( +239 )
Augusta 22,835 ( +60 )
Bath 1,018 ( +3 )
Bedford 20,548 ( +55 )
Bland 2,237 ( +30 )
Botetourt 9,165 ( +28 )
Bristol 5,681 ( +11 )
Brunswick 3,784 ( +7 )
Buchanan 5,821 ( +17 )
Buckingham 4,707 ( +7 )
Buena Vista City 2,144 ( +3 )
Campbell 16,246 ( +70 )
Caroline 8,489 ( +22 )
Carroll 8,794 ( +28 )
Charles City 1,515 ( +7 )
Charlotte 3,131 ( +8 )
Charlottesville 11,976 ( +26 )
Chesapeake 60,005 ( +175 )
Chesterfield 92,380 ( +276 )
Clarke 3,219 ( +2 )
Colonial Heights 5,918 ( +17 )
Covington 1,746 ( +3 )
Craig 1,363 ( +7 )
Culpeper 13,492 ( +26 )
Cumberland 1,691 ( +3 )
Danville 13,553 ( +40 )
Dickenson 4,423 ( +24 )
Dinwiddie 6,883 ( +15 )
Emporia 1,530
Essex 2,646 ( +5 )
Fairfax 240,215 ( +910 )
Fairfax City 2,418 ( +3 )
Falls Church 3,195 ( +24 )
Fauquier 15,474 ( +39 )
Floyd 3,357 ( +61 )
Fluvanna 6,459 ( +23 )
Franklin City 2,582
Franklin County 13,172 ( +35 )
Frederick 24,843 ( +97 )
Fredericksburg 6,679 ( +18 )
Galax 3,014 ( +23 )
Giles 4,907 ( +2 )
Gloucester 8,883 ( +28 )
Goochland 5,198 ( +27 )
Grayson 5,166 ( +21 )
Greene 4,744 ( +7 )
Greensville 3,644 ( +4 )
Halifax 8,892 ( +28 )
Hampton 35,334 ( +143 )
Hanover 26,710 ( +105 )
Harrisonburg 14,546 ( +22 )
Henrico 82,485 ( +209 )
Henry 15,080 ( -135 )
Highland 466 ( +2 )
Hopewell 7,266 ( +23 )
Isle of Wight 8,587 ( +20 )
James City 19,614 ( +55 )
King and Queen 1,366 ( +6 )
King George 6,343 ( +14 )
King William 4,460 ( +9 )
Lancaster 2,182 ( +7 )
Lee 7,882 ( +37 )
Lexington 2,535 ( +3 )
Loudoun 89,956 ( +231 )
Louisa 8,303 ( +22 )
Lunenburg 3,101 ( +9 )
Lynchburg 22,629 ( +25 )
Madison 2,915 ( +5 )
Manassas City 11,001 ( +22 )
Manassas Park 4,561 ( +12 )
Martinsville 4,137 ( +127 )
Mathews 1,879 ( +11 )
Mecklenburg 7,298 ( +16 )
Middlesex 2,308 ( +13 )
Montgomery 23,232 ( +137 )
Nelson 3,072 ( +11 )
New Kent 5,514 ( +26 )
Newport News 45,571 ( +202 )
Norfolk 50,702 ( +139 )
Northampton 2,699 ( +4 )
Northumberland 2,537 ( +4 )
Norton 1,475 ( +7 )
Nottoway 5,235 ( +18 )
Orange 8,497 ( +9 )
Page 6,501 ( +24 )
Patrick 4,499 ( +16 )
Petersburg 9,481 ( +25 )
Pittsylvania 17,476 ( +76 )
Poquoson 2,773 ( +12 )
Portsmouth 24,749 ( +78 )
Powhatan 6,066 ( +15 )
Prince Edward 6,195 ( +21 )
Prince George 10,874 ( +35 )
Prince William 118,186 ( +293 )
Pulaski 9,405 ( +300 )
Radford 5,570 ( -462 )
Rappahannock 1,267 ( +4 )
Richmond City 58,309 ( +312 )
Richmond County 2,814 ( +16 )
Roanoke City 26,258 ( +27 )
Roanoke County 26,332 ( +135 )
Rockbridge 4,758 ( +14 )
Rockingham 17,948 ( +46 )
Russell 8,627 ( +25 )
Salem 6,824 ( +8 )
Scott 7,004 ( +26 )
Shenandoah 12,862 ( +61 )
Smyth 11,156 ( +37 )
Southampton 4,179 ( +10 )
Spotsylvania 33,133 ( +62 )
Stafford 38,840 ( +148 )
Staunton 7,326 ( +26 )
Suffolk 22,822 ( +71 )
Surry 1,298 ( +3 )
Sussex 2,728 ( +7 )
Tazewell 12,925 ( +41 )
Virginia Beach 108,073 ( +273 )
Warren 10,540 ( +32 )
Washington 16,782 ( +64 )
Waynesboro 7,008 ( +15 )
Westmoreland 3,901 ( +16 )
Williamsburg 2,165 ( +8 )
Winchester 7,573 ( +16 )
Wise 12,958 ( +57 )
Wythe 8,964 ( +66 )
York 12,639 ( +58 )
