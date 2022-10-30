County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,537 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,117,608.

As of Friday's update, 56,925 782 (+143 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 22,189 (+81) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

RELATED: COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 8.7%; new cases up 5% last week

CDC

Updated CDC Map: 5Central Virginia localities are medium; much of state remains low

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 22-28):

Central Virginia

Richmond City 58,309 ( +312 )

Chesterfield 92,380 ( +276 )

Henrico 82,485 ( +209 )

Hanover 26,710 ( +105 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 108,073 ( +273 )

Newport News 45,571 ( +202 )

Chesapeake 60,005 ( +175 )

Hampton 35,334 ( +143 )

Norfolk 50,702 ( +139 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 240,215 ( +910 )

Prince William 118,186 ( +293 )

Arlington 61,964 ( +239 )

Loudoun 89,956 ( +231 )

Stafford 38,840 ( +148 )

Alexandria 42,217 ( +121 )

Additional Localities

Montgomery 23,232 ( +137 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 22-28)

Accomack 8,316 ( +18 )

Albemarle 23,341 ( +73 )

Alexandria 42,217 ( +121 )

Alleghany 4,154 ( +1 )

Amelia 3,249 ( +10 )

Amherst 8,727 ( +30 )

Appomattox 4,592 ( +10 )

Arlington 61,964 ( +239 )

Augusta 22,835 ( +60 )

Bath 1,018 ( +3 )

Bedford 20,548 ( +55 )

Bland 2,237 ( +30 )

Botetourt 9,165 ( +28 )

Bristol 5,681 ( +11 )

Brunswick 3,784 ( +7 )

Buchanan 5,821 ( +17 )

Buckingham 4,707 ( +7 )

Buena Vista City 2,144 ( +3 )

Campbell 16,246 ( +70 )

Caroline 8,489 ( +22 )

Carroll 8,794 ( +28 )

Charles City 1,515 ( +7 )

Charlotte 3,131 ( +8 )

Charlottesville 11,976 ( +26 )

Chesapeake 60,005 ( +175 )

Chesterfield 92,380 ( +276 )

Clarke 3,219 ( +2 )

Colonial Heights 5,918 ( +17 )

Covington 1,746 ( +3 )

Craig 1,363 ( +7 )

Culpeper 13,492 ( +26 )

Cumberland 1,691 ( +3 )

Danville 13,553 ( +40 )

Dickenson 4,423 ( +24 )

Dinwiddie 6,883 ( +15 )

Emporia 1,530

Essex 2,646 ( +5 )

Fairfax 240,215 ( +910 )

Fairfax City 2,418 ( +3 )

Falls Church 3,195 ( +24 )

Fauquier 15,474 ( +39 )

Floyd 3,357 ( +61 )

Fluvanna 6,459 ( +23 )

Franklin City 2,582

Franklin County 13,172 ( +35 )

Frederick 24,843 ( +97 )

Fredericksburg 6,679 ( +18 )

Galax 3,014 ( +23 )

Giles 4,907 ( +2 )

Gloucester 8,883 ( +28 )

Goochland 5,198 ( +27 )

Grayson 5,166 ( +21 )

Greene 4,744 ( +7 )

Greensville 3,644 ( +4 )

Halifax 8,892 ( +28 )

Hampton 35,334 ( +143 )

Hanover 26,710 ( +105 )

Harrisonburg 14,546 ( +22 )

Henrico 82,485 ( +209 )

Henry 15,080 ( -135 )

Highland 466 ( +2 )

Hopewell 7,266 ( +23 )

Isle of Wight 8,587 ( +20 )

James City 19,614 ( +55 )

King and Queen 1,366 ( +6 )

King George 6,343 ( +14 )

King William 4,460 ( +9 )

Lancaster 2,182 ( +7 )

Lee 7,882 ( +37 )

Lexington 2,535 ( +3 )

Loudoun 89,956 ( +231 )

Louisa 8,303 ( +22 )

Lunenburg 3,101 ( +9 )

Lynchburg 22,629 ( +25 )

Madison 2,915 ( +5 )

Manassas City 11,001 ( +22 )

Manassas Park 4,561 ( +12 )

Martinsville 4,137 ( +127 )

Mathews 1,879 ( +11 )

Mecklenburg 7,298 ( +16 )

Middlesex 2,308 ( +13 )

Montgomery 23,232 ( +137 )

Nelson 3,072 ( +11 )

New Kent 5,514 ( +26 )

Newport News 45,571 ( +202 )

Norfolk 50,702 ( +139 )

Northampton 2,699 ( +4 )

Northumberland 2,537 ( +4 )

Norton 1,475 ( +7 )

Nottoway 5,235 ( +18 )

Orange 8,497 ( +9 )

Page 6,501 ( +24 )

Patrick 4,499 ( +16 )

Petersburg 9,481 ( +25 )

Pittsylvania 17,476 ( +76 )

Poquoson 2,773 ( +12 )

Portsmouth 24,749 ( +78 )

Powhatan 6,066 ( +15 )

Prince Edward 6,195 ( +21 )

Prince George 10,874 ( +35 )

Prince William 118,186 ( +293 )

Pulaski 9,405 ( +300 )

Radford 5,570 ( -462 )

Rappahannock 1,267 ( +4 )

Richmond City 58,309 ( +312 )

Richmond County 2,814 ( +16 )

Roanoke City 26,258 ( +27 )

Roanoke County 26,332 ( +135 )

Rockbridge 4,758 ( +14 )

Rockingham 17,948 ( +46 )

Russell 8,627 ( +25 )

Salem 6,824 ( +8 )

Scott 7,004 ( +26 )

Shenandoah 12,862 ( +61 )

Smyth 11,156 ( +37 )

Southampton 4,179 ( +10 )

Spotsylvania 33,133 ( +62 )

Stafford 38,840 ( +148 )

Staunton 7,326 ( +26 )

Suffolk 22,822 ( +71 )

Surry 1,298 ( +3 )

Sussex 2,728 ( +7 )

Tazewell 12,925 ( +41 )

Virginia Beach 108,073 ( +273 )

Warren 10,540 ( +32 )

Washington 16,782 ( +64 )

Waynesboro 7,008 ( +15 )

Westmoreland 3,901 ( +16 )

Williamsburg 2,165 ( +8 )

Winchester 7,573 ( +16 )

Wise 12,958 ( +57 )

Wythe 8,964 ( +66 )

York 12,639 ( +58 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

