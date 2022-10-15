County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,102,929.

As of Friday's update, 56,585 (+173 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 22,032 (+75) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on Oct. 6, 2022.



Updated CDC Map: Masks now recommended for just 5 Virginia localities, much of Virginia ranks low

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 8-14):

Central Virginia

Henrico 82,072 ( +230 )

Chesterfield 91,743 ( +212 )

Richmond City 57,613 ( +203 )

Hampton Roads

Virginia Beach 107,444 ( +259 )

Chesapeake 59,628 ( +157 )

Norfolk 50,387 ( +147 )

Newport News 45,167 ( +114 )

Hampton 35,050 ( +106 )

Northern Virginia

Fairfax 238,090 ( +881 )

Loudoun 89,355 ( +261 )

Prince William 117,598 ( +217 )

Arlington 61,463 ( +199 )

Stafford 38,564 ( +104 )

Additional Localities

Henry 15,233 ( +202 )

Carroll 8,742 ( +172 )

Wise 12,813 ( +136 )

Russell 8,562 ( +125 )

Roanoke County 26,056 ( +114 )

Campbell 16,052 ( +107 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 8-14)

Accomack 8,249 ( +20 )

Albemarle 23,161 ( +98 )

Alexandria 41,977 ( +84 )

Alleghany 4,145 ( +14 )

Amelia 3,232 ( +3 )

Amherst 8,681 ( +31 )

Appomattox 4,563 ( +13 )

Arlington 61,463 ( +199 )

Augusta 22,724 ( +58 )

Bath 1,011 ( +3 )

Bedford 20,393 ( +55 )

Bland 2,162 ( +36 )

Botetourt 9,115 ( +33 )

Bristol 5,647 ( +52 )

Brunswick 3,765 ( +20 )

Buchanan 5,791 ( +55 )

Buckingham 4,686 ( +11 )

Buena Vista City 2,136 ( +6 )

Campbell 16,052 ( +107 )

Caroline 8,446 ( +2 )

Carroll 8,742 ( +172 )

Charles City 1,495 ( +8 )

Charlotte 3,081 ( +6 )

Charlottesville 11,903 ( +31 )

Chesapeake 59,628 ( +157 )

Chesterfield 91,743 ( +212 )

Clarke 3,205 ( +2 )

Colonial Heights 5,881 ( +23 )

Covington 1,728 ( +1 )

Craig 1,304 ( +33 )

Culpeper 13,419 ( +30 )

Cumberland 1,685 ( +2 )

Danville 13,643 ( +42 )

Dickenson 4,375 ( +49 )

Dinwiddie 6,830 ( +26 )

Emporia 1,527 ( +3 )

Essex 2,631 ( +21 )

Fairfax 238,090 ( +881 )

Fairfax City 2,408 ( +9 )

Falls Church 3,157 ( +15 )

Fauquier 15,386 ( +37 )

Floyd 3,175 ( +98 )

Fluvanna 6,422 ( +15 )

Franklin City 2,580 ( +6 )

Franklin County 13,124 ( -30 )

Frederick 24,670 ( +50 )

Fredericksburg 6,645 ( +21 )

Galax 2,982 ( -91 )

Giles 4,959 ( -37 )

Gloucester 8,793 ( +37 )

Goochland 5,149 ( +27 )

Grayson 5,080 ( +10 )

Greene 4,717 ( +6 )

Greensville 3,635 ( +6 )

Halifax 8,827 ( +35 )

Hampton 35,050 ( +106 )

Hanover 26,464 ( +89 )

Harrisonburg 14,474 ( +32 )

Henrico 82,072 ( +230 )

Henry 15,233 ( +202 )

Highland 462

Hopewell 7,231 ( +21 )

Isle of Wight 8,536 ( +14 )

James City 19,490 ( +52 )

King and Queen 1,358 ( +5 )

King George 6,311 ( +13 )

King William 4,439 ( +21 )

Lancaster 2,166 ( +7 )

Lee 7,797 ( +81 )

Lexington 2,530 ( +1 )

Loudoun 89,355 ( +261 )

Louisa 8,263 ( +23 )

Lunenburg 3,076 ( +13 )

Lynchburg 22,581 ( +2 )

Madison 2,901 ( +6 )

Manassas City 10,952 ( +20 )

Manassas Park 4,543 ( +4 )

Martinsville 3,953 ( -98 )

Mathews 1,853 ( +10 )

Mecklenburg 7,250 ( +29 )

Middlesex 2,286 ( +11 )

Montgomery 23,137 ( -51 )

Nelson 3,047 ( +5 )

New Kent 5,458 ( +16 )

Newport News 45,167 ( +114 )

Norfolk 50,387 ( +147 )

Northampton 2,684 ( +6 )

Northumberland 2,522 ( +8 )

Norton 1,452 ( -116 )

Nottoway 5,203 ( +11 )

Orange 8,452 ( +19 )

Page 6,440 ( +27 )

Patrick 4,453 ( +6 )

Petersburg 9,417 ( +32 )

Pittsylvania 17,164 ( +35 )

Poquoson 2,747 ( +9 )

Portsmouth 24,583 ( +62 )

Powhatan 6,015 ( +12 )

Prince Edward 6,153 ( +8 )

Prince George 10,806 ( +20 )

Prince William 117,598 ( +217 )

Pulaski 9,083 ( +27 )

Radford 6,019 ( +10 )

Rappahannock 1,261 ( +4 )

Richmond City 57,613 ( +203 )

Richmond County 2,793 ( -5 )

Roanoke City 26,156 ( +67 )

Roanoke County 26,056 ( +114 )

Rockbridge 4,714 (+ 21 )

Rockingham 17,860 ( +29 )

Russell 8,562 ( +125 )

Salem 6,800 ( +22 )

Scott 6,963 ( +25 )

Shenandoah 12,753 ( +30 )

Smyth 11,057 ( -68 )

Southampton 4,158 ( +4 )

Spotsylvania 32,999 ( +51 )

Stafford 38,564 ( +104 )

Staunton 7,270 ( +16 )

Suffolk 22,678 ( +52 )

Surry 1,290 ( +1 )

Sussex 2,713 ( +10 )

Tazewell 12,825 ( -90 )

Virginia Beach 107,444 ( +259 )

Warren 10,467 ( +35 )

Washington 16,605 ( +94 )

Waynesboro 6,973 ( +12 )

Westmoreland 3,871 (+ 7 )

Williamsburg 2,137 ( +13 )

Winchester 7,532 ( +17 )

Wise 12,813 ( +136 )

Wythe 8,859 ( +47 )

York 12,512 ( +42 )

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

