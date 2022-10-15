County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw most cases last week

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 7,047 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 50,831 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,102,929.
As of Friday's update, 56,585 (+173 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 22,032 (+75) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data.
These localities saw the increases of 100 or more COVID-19 cases last week (Oct. 8-14):
Central Virginia
Henrico 82,072 ( +230 )
Chesterfield 91,743 ( +212 )
Richmond City 57,613 ( +203 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 107,444 ( +259 )
Chesapeake 59,628 ( +157 )
Norfolk 50,387 ( +147 )
Newport News 45,167 ( +114 )
Hampton 35,050 ( +106 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 238,090 ( +881 )
Loudoun 89,355 ( +261 )
Prince William 117,598 ( +217 )
Arlington 61,463 ( +199 )
Stafford 38,564 ( +104 )
Additional Localities
Henry 15,233 ( +202 )
Carroll 8,742 ( +172 )
Wise 12,813 ( +136 )
Russell 8,562 ( +125 )
Roanoke County 26,056 ( +114 )
Campbell 16,052 ( +107 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (Oct. 8-14)
Accomack 8,249 ( +20 )
Albemarle 23,161 ( +98 )
Alexandria 41,977 ( +84 )
Alleghany 4,145 ( +14 )
Amelia 3,232 ( +3 )
Amherst 8,681 ( +31 )
Appomattox 4,563 ( +13 )
Arlington 61,463 ( +199 )
Augusta 22,724 ( +58 )
Bath 1,011 ( +3 )
Bedford 20,393 ( +55 )
Bland 2,162 ( +36 )
Botetourt 9,115 ( +33 )
Bristol 5,647 ( +52 )
Brunswick 3,765 ( +20 )
Buchanan 5,791 ( +55 )
Buckingham 4,686 ( +11 )
Buena Vista City 2,136 ( +6 )
Campbell 16,052 ( +107 )
Caroline 8,446 ( +2 )
Carroll 8,742 ( +172 )
Charles City 1,495 ( +8 )
Charlotte 3,081 ( +6 )
Charlottesville 11,903 ( +31 )
Chesapeake 59,628 ( +157 )
Chesterfield 91,743 ( +212 )
Clarke 3,205 ( +2 )
Colonial Heights 5,881 ( +23 )
Covington 1,728 ( +1 )
Craig 1,304 ( +33 )
Culpeper 13,419 ( +30 )
Cumberland 1,685 ( +2 )
Danville 13,643 ( +42 )
Dickenson 4,375 ( +49 )
Dinwiddie 6,830 ( +26 )
Emporia 1,527 ( +3 )
Essex 2,631 ( +21 )
Fairfax 238,090 ( +881 )
Fairfax City 2,408 ( +9 )
Falls Church 3,157 ( +15 )
Fauquier 15,386 ( +37 )
Floyd 3,175 ( +98 )
Fluvanna 6,422 ( +15 )
Franklin City 2,580 ( +6 )
Franklin County 13,124 ( -30 )
Frederick 24,670 ( +50 )
Fredericksburg 6,645 ( +21 )
Galax 2,982 ( -91 )
Giles 4,959 ( -37 )
Gloucester 8,793 ( +37 )
Goochland 5,149 ( +27 )
Grayson 5,080 ( +10 )
Greene 4,717 ( +6 )
Greensville 3,635 ( +6 )
Halifax 8,827 ( +35 )
Hampton 35,050 ( +106 )
Hanover 26,464 ( +89 )
Harrisonburg 14,474 ( +32 )
Henrico 82,072 ( +230 )
Henry 15,233 ( +202 )
Highland 462
Hopewell 7,231 ( +21 )
Isle of Wight 8,536 ( +14 )
James City 19,490 ( +52 )
King and Queen 1,358 ( +5 )
King George 6,311 ( +13 )
King William 4,439 ( +21 )
Lancaster 2,166 ( +7 )
Lee 7,797 ( +81 )
Lexington 2,530 ( +1 )
Loudoun 89,355 ( +261 )
Louisa 8,263 ( +23 )
Lunenburg 3,076 ( +13 )
Lynchburg 22,581 ( +2 )
Madison 2,901 ( +6 )
Manassas City 10,952 ( +20 )
Manassas Park 4,543 ( +4 )
Martinsville 3,953 ( -98 )
Mathews 1,853 ( +10 )
Mecklenburg 7,250 ( +29 )
Middlesex 2,286 ( +11 )
Montgomery 23,137 ( -51 )
Nelson 3,047 ( +5 )
New Kent 5,458 ( +16 )
Newport News 45,167 ( +114 )
Norfolk 50,387 ( +147 )
Northampton 2,684 ( +6 )
Northumberland 2,522 ( +8 )
Norton 1,452 ( -116 )
Nottoway 5,203 ( +11 )
Orange 8,452 ( +19 )
Page 6,440 ( +27 )
Patrick 4,453 ( +6 )
Petersburg 9,417 ( +32 )
Pittsylvania 17,164 ( +35 )
Poquoson 2,747 ( +9 )
Portsmouth 24,583 ( +62 )
Powhatan 6,015 ( +12 )
Prince Edward 6,153 ( +8 )
Prince George 10,806 ( +20 )
Prince William 117,598 ( +217 )
Pulaski 9,083 ( +27 )
Radford 6,019 ( +10 )
Rappahannock 1,261 ( +4 )
Richmond City 57,613 ( +203 )
Richmond County 2,793 ( -5 )
Roanoke City 26,156 ( +67 )
Roanoke County 26,056 ( +114 )
Rockbridge 4,714 (+ 21 )
Rockingham 17,860 ( +29 )
Russell 8,562 ( +125 )
Salem 6,800 ( +22 )
Scott 6,963 ( +25 )
Shenandoah 12,753 ( +30 )
Smyth 11,057 ( -68 )
Southampton 4,158 ( +4 )
Spotsylvania 32,999 ( +51 )
Stafford 38,564 ( +104 )
Staunton 7,270 ( +16 )
Suffolk 22,678 ( +52 )
Surry 1,290 ( +1 )
Sussex 2,713 ( +10 )
Tazewell 12,825 ( -90 )
Virginia Beach 107,444 ( +259 )
Warren 10,467 ( +35 )
Washington 16,605 ( +94 )
Waynesboro 6,973 ( +12 )
Westmoreland 3,871 (+ 7 )
Williamsburg 2,137 ( +13 )
Winchester 7,532 ( +17 )
Wise 12,813 ( +136 )
Wythe 8,859 ( +47 )
York 12,512 ( +42 )
Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).
Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.